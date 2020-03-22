Are you considering buying a Tesla? If so, we recently published a video that points out the "pros" of Tesla ownership. If you're looking to buy one, you're probably already well aware of the positives. However, there are also "cons" related to any decision. The above video dives into the negatives associated with being a Tesla owner in 2020. As EV owners, we believe it's our job to help educate people in order to promote adoption.

Since Tesla doesn't advertise in the traditional sense, sometimes there's not enough information out there for people who are new to the segment. In addition, it's difficult to sort through the available information to assure that it's based on fact.

For people planning to purchase a Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, or Model X, we can't stress enough how important it is for you to take your time, do your research, and make an informed decision. There's a ton of information available online, but you have to be careful to look at a number of different sources to make sure you're getting all sides of the story.

With that said, we encourage you to consult owners' forums and be sure to ask plenty of questions. If you can track down a colleague or friend who owns a Tesla, that could help immensely. In the meantime, check out the video above to learn about some potential negatives related to owning a Tesla.

If you currently own a Tesla or are planning to buy one in the future, fill us in below. We can all help educate one another.

Video Description via EvgeniTalks on YouTube: