Would you like to own a Tesla? There are likely many people out there who would quickly answer "yes" to this question. On the flip side, there are many others who have no interest in owning an EV and/or are skeptical about Tesla for one reason or another. Either way, it's important to help the community by providing information and pointing out the potential pros and cons of Tesla ownership.

Tesla doesn't advertise in the traditional sense. For this reason, while many of us who follow the EV space have a solid grasp of what the Silicon Valley automaker is up to, there are still many folks in the general public that may not be very well-informed. Moreover, unlike most traditional automakers, Tesla doesn't always provide exhaustive details about its vehicles that are easy to find and validate.

If you're planning to buy a Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, or Model X, we encourage you to take the time to do your homework. This doesn't mean spending all your time surfing Tesla enthusiast websites. It also doesn't mean you should pay too much attention to Elon Musk's Twitter account or the long list of people who spend their days promoting or harassing him. In the end, this all makes it quite difficult to separate fact from fiction.

What we're saying here is to carefully sift through all the available information, consult many sources, check owners' forums, etc. To get started, check out this video that highlights many of the many pros of Tesla ownership. Then, soon, we'll publish "Part 2," to fill you in on the cons. After watching both videos, you should be diligent in researching more and establishing your own informed decisions.

