Tesla owner, amateur race car driver, and YouTube influencer Erik Strait (DAErik) knows Tesla through and through. He regularly creates content to help Tesla owners with tough decisions. In his latest video, Strait explains how he was actually able to make $300 by trading in his Model 3 for a Model Y.

Strait owned an all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 for six months. With all fees and taxes, it cost $59,477.60. He traded it in for a Model Y that cost $71,221.60 in total.

So wait, he didn't save $300, he spent $12,000 more! What gives? Well, it all comes down to technicalities related to how the tax situation works in Colorado. Check out the video for all the details. Then, do your homework to find out how this might work in your area.

In related news, used Tesla Model 3 sedans have been selling for high prices since the car came to market. In some cases, online retailers are selling used Model 3s for more than the price of a new one.

In related news, used Tesla Model 3 sedans have been selling for high prices since the car came to market. In some cases, online retailers are selling used Model 3s for more than the price of a new one. There have been several threads about this phenomenon on Reddit and the Tesla Motors Club forum.

