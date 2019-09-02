Tesla is reinventing the fundamental aspects of driving. But there’s a learning curve.

By now everybody knows that Tesla vehicles are fast and offer long-range capability. That was clear when I recently took a Tesla Model 3 Performance on a 515-mile drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles. But what surprised me about my time in the car was how Tesla fundamentally reshaped the driving experience. It was a revelation about the benefits of thoughtful, user-oriented design applied to an automobile. But extreme innovations also can present challenges to users behind the wheel.

*If you're viewing this article as a slideshow, click the arrow on the image above to proceed to the next slide.

More Model 3 News

video tesla model 3 ev01 wheel testing efficiency EV01 Wheels Vs Tesla Model 3 Aeros: Track Testing & Efficiency
video 60 percent ev charge limit benefits You Should Set EV Charge Limit To Just 60 Percent: Here's Why
Photo by: Bradley Berman