Tesla’s most risky tech innovation in the Model 3 was the use of a 15-inch screen to control nearly every interior function. If the interface had not been so deftly handled, it would be confusing and perhaps dangerous. But Tesla’s skillful interface designers make it entirely intuitive. The benefits go way beyond best-in-class turn-by-turn navigation because the screen becomes your primary way to understand your state-of-charge, as well as when and where to plug in for longer trips. Also, when charging at home, you can easily peer into the car from the outside to see the charging speed and time remaining to a full pack.