As EVs become more mainstream, we see more and more products that are exclusive to the segment. This is especially true when it comes to products geared toward Tesla owners.

When the Tesla Model 3 first arrived, there was lots of talk about the sedan's standard Aero wheels. If you prioritize efficiency, they're definitely the way to go. If you choose the Aero wheels and then decide you want something that looks sportier, all you have to do is remove the Aero covers, which exposes an attractive wheel.

Are there products out there that perform even better than Tesla's Aero wheels when it comes to efficiency?

Fast Wheels (Fastwheels.ca) is launching a new dedicated EV wheel line. More specifically, the company has been working on a new purpose-built wheel for the Model 3. It aims to be more efficient than the stock Aeros, while offering more attractive styling.

Popular Tesla owner, fan, YouTuber, and influencer Trevor Page is on-site at Fast Wheels with Ian Pavelko (Mad Hungarian @IanPavelko) — Director of Technical Services at Fastco Canada.

Pavelko speaks with product development manager Brian McDonald about the new EV01 wheels. Then, Pavelko heads out to the track with Page to do some efficiency testing. You may be pleasantly surprised by the results.

Check out the video for more details. We'd love to hear from you if you have aftermarket wheels on your Tesla. What brand? Style? How do you like them?

Video Description via Tesla Owners Online on YouTube: