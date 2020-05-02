While some people argue that most complaints about Tesla vehicles are nit-picky, others believe that the company has a long way to go and needs to address many issues. Both opinions are reasonable and justified, depending on how you look at things. However, we give more weight to either opinion if comes from a Tesla owner.

Tesla's vehicles are vastly different than any other cars on the market today. This is clear in some obvious ways, such as their powertrain, range, styling, interior tech, over-the-air updates, and more. However, more importantly, while the automaker's cars don't fit into the category of mainstream and affordable, they also aren't luxury cars.

Tesla calls its vehicles "premium." The consensus on auto media websites is that they're classified as luxury. Based on price, they match up more with luxury-mobiles than they do with non-luxury cars. When you pay a premium for a car, especially if you've owned luxury vehicles in the past, you may have certain expectations.

While the Model 3 is a nice car, it's not super fancy. It's Tesla's entry-level "mainstream" vehicle. If you've only owned budget vehicles, the Model 3 probably seems pretty nice. What we're saying here is everyone is entitled to their opinion, and those opinions are usually based on previous experience.

YouTuber and Tesla owner Alex Siblia is yet another Tesla owner that loves Tesla and loves his Model 3, but is clearly unhappy with many specifics. Some of his complaints are related to Tesla's cost-cutting efforts and quality issues, and others are related to software bugs and tech problems.

Check out Sibila's video and his text below. Then, hit up our comment section and let us know how you see it.

Video Description via Alex Sibila on YouTube: