People have scrutinized the quality and fit and finish of Tesla's vehicles for years. This is due in part to the fact that it was an emerging automaker not too long ago. Early issues were pointed out and it lit a fire among Tesla fans and skeptics.

Sure, Tesla doesn't arguably build its vehicles to the exacting specifications of German luxury models. However, over the years, it has proven that it can make obvious improvements.

The Tesla Model 3 was the Silicon Valley electric automaker's first mass-market vehicle, so it was subject to heightened scrutiny. The eyes of almost everyone in the automotive industry eventually gazed upon the car.

Initially, there were certainly build quality and fitment concerns with the Model 3, though the car seemed to improve significantly over time. The Model 3 rental car in the video is an early VIN vehicle. Now, it has 60,000 miles on it. Let's take a look at precisely how it has held up.

Help us out by letting us know how your Tesla is holding up. Do you own one with plenty of miles? Do you think Tesla needs to step up its quality game?

Video Description via EatSleepDrive on YouTube: