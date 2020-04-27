How is it living with a 100,000-mile Tesla Model S for one year and 44,000 miles?
Brendan Flasch bought a Tesla Model S with 106,000 miles on it. He claims that at the time of purchase, it was the cheapest dual-motor all-wheel-drive Autopilot-equipped Tesla in the United States. In addition, Flasch says he drives his cars hard and racks up plenty of miles.
Flasch has owned the car for a year now. Over that time, he put another 44,000 miles on it. He takes us through the car in exhausting detail, showing that it's in pretty good shape overall. However, he made the video to give us an idea of the ownership experience with a high-mileage Tesla, as well as what to look out for.
We'll warn you ahead of time that the video is very long and detailed. However, if you're planning on investing in a high-mileage Tesla, it's a must-watch. Overall, Flasch is happy with the Model S and would buy a high-mileage Tesla again. It has held up much better than many people may expect. Below, we've included Flasch's previous video about the Model S' battery. At a full charge, the car displays 218 miles of range.
How many miles are on your Tesla?
Video Description via Brandon Flasch on YouTube:
Buying 100k mile Tesla and driving it to 150k in *ONE YEAR* - My Experience and Buyer’s Guide
