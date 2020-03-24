Interested in finding out how well a Tesla battery pack hold up after 146,000 miles? We've got you covered, compliments of this video posted by Branden Flash.

One of the biggest concerns that potential electric vehicle buyers have is how long will the battery last. It's a legitimate question to ask because EVs are still relatively new, and there isn't many decades of data showing exactly what to expect from the current battery chemistries used in EV batteries.

People know what to expect with their ICE vehicles. They know how often they need maintenance and how long the engine and transmission typically lasts. But with an EV, the most expensive component in the entire vehicle is a big unknown, and that's a major concern when making a buying decision. It's also part of the reason why many people choose to lease an EV rather than buy one.

Tesla battery pack removed from the vehicle

In the video, Flash fully charges his 2015 Tesla Model S 70D, and then drives it down to zero to measure how many kWh the car uses, giving us a clear picture of how much of the original 70 kWh is still available for the vehicle to use. Flash has 146,000 miles on the car which has also completed over 1,000 charging cycles.

You might be surprised to find how the batter is holding up, even if you have confidence that Tesla battery packs are designed and built for longevity. So how well did it do? Check out the video and find out. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.