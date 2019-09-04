When we compared the new 2020 Porsche Taycan to its Tesla competition, we mentioned you could get a Tesla Model S Long Range and a Model S Performance for the price of a Taycan Turbo S. That made us think even more about Porsche’s pricing strategy.

Would it be possible to buy Tesla’s whole lineup of vehicles for the price of a single Porsche Taycan? The fact is that you can.

If you go for the cheapest versions of all the models Tesla currently offers – the Model 3, the Model S, and the Model X – you would have to pay $203,970. That is just $18,970 more than the base Taycan Turbo S costs. Or $16,360 more than the launch starting price of $187,610.

You would have to consider a CPO Tesla to buy all three vehicles from the company's current lineup. However, a fully-loaded Taycan Turbo S costs $241,500, including a $1,350 "delivery, processing, and handling fee."

With that sort of money, you could get six brand-new Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, at $38,990 each. Or four Tesla Model 3 Performance, at $55,990 each. But we are after the enticing combinations the $241,500 offers.

For that much money, you could have brand-new base derivatives of the Tesla Model S (Long Range, $79,990), Model X (Long Range, $84,990), and Model 3 (Standard Range Plus) for $203,970. And save $37,530 – almost enough for another base Model 3.

You could also go for a Model S Performance (at $99,990), a Model 3 Performance (at $55,990) and the Model X Long Range for a total of $240,970. Which is curiously the same amount you would pay for a Model S Long Range, a Model X Performance (at $104,990), and a Tesla Model 3 Performance.

Quite an amusing collection of cars, right? All for the price of a single Porsche Taycan Turbo S, even if it's one with all possible options.

Base price

If you prefer to consider a base Taycan Turbo S, the only way to have all Tesla vehicles in your garage is to appeal to Tesla’s CPO program. The certified pre-owned vehicles offer a 4‑year or 50,000-mile warranty or a 2‑year warranty, up to 100,000 miles.

Since the Model 3 is the most recent vehicle from Tesla and the one with the lowest price, we have not looked for its CPO prices. Just for certified pre-owned units of the Model S and X available on Tesla’s website.

First, we have searched for the newest ones. The ideal solution, in this case, would be to buy a 2017 Model S 75 for $63,700. Paying that much for it, you would be able to have a brand-new Tesla Model X Long Range and a Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus for a total of $187,680. Or $70 more than the Taycan Turbo S at launch.

To keep prices within the Porsche’s price limit, we had to look for the cheapest CPO Model S and X available. There is a 2016 Model X 60D for $62,600. Buy a Tesla Model S Long Range and a Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, and you will end up paying $181,580.

Let’s assume you prefer to have a brand-new Model X, sold for $84,990. Add a $38,990 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus to the bill, and you will have $61,020 to spend on a used Model S considering the MSRP for the Taycan Turbo S. Or $63,630 with the launch MSRP.

That is close to the first CPO Model S we have suggested buying. But you can also go for a 2016 Model S P90DL sold for $63,000. Or for a $61,000 Model S 85D with 20,040 miles.

Is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S worth the entire Tesla lineup? Even if one of these cars is a certified pre-owned vehicle? We bet each of you has an answer to these questions. Feel free to share them below.