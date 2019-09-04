The answer is a lot, but would you believe us if we said half a dozen?

When we compared the new 2020 Porsche Taycan to its Tesla competition, we mentioned you could get a Tesla Model S Long Range and a Model S Performance for the price of a Taycan Turbo S. That made us think even more about Porsche’s pricing strategy.

Would it be possible to buy Tesla’s whole lineup of vehicles for the price of a single Porsche Taycan? The fact is that you can.

If you go for the cheapest versions of all the models Tesla currently offers – the Model 3, the Model S, and the Model X – you would have to pay $203,970. That is just $18,970 more than the base Taycan Turbo S costs. Or $16,360 more than the launch starting price of $187,610.

You would have to consider a CPO Tesla to buy all three vehicles from the company's current lineup. However, a fully-loaded Taycan Turbo S costs $241,500, including a $1,350 "delivery, processing, and handling fee."

With that sort of money, you could get six brand-new Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, at $38,990 each. Or four Tesla Model 3 Performance, at $55,990 each. But we are after the enticing combinations the $241,500 offers.

How To Buy Tesla's Whole Lineup For The Price Of One Porsche Taycan

For that much money, you could have brand-new base derivatives of the Tesla Model S (Long Range, $79,990), Model X (Long Range, $84,990), and Model 3 (Standard Range Plus) for $203,970. And save $37,530 – almost enough for another base Model 3.

You could also go for a Model S Performance (at $99,990), a Model 3 Performance (at $55,990) and the Model X Long Range for a total of $240,970. Which is curiously the same amount you would pay for a Model S Long Range, a Model X Performance (at $104,990), and a Tesla Model 3 Performance.

Quite an amusing collection of cars, right? All for the price of a single Porsche Taycan Turbo S, even if it's one with all possible options.

Base price

If you prefer to consider a base Taycan Turbo S, the only way to have all Tesla vehicles in your garage is to appeal to Tesla’s CPO program. The certified pre-owned vehicles offer a 4‑year or 50,000-mile warranty or a 2‑year warranty, up to 100,000 miles.

Since the Model 3 is the most recent vehicle from Tesla and the one with the lowest price, we have not looked for its CPO prices. Just for certified pre-owned units of the Model S and X available on Tesla’s website.

How To Buy Tesla's Whole Lineup For The Price Of One Porsche Taycan

First, we have searched for the newest ones. The ideal solution, in this case, would be to buy a 2017 Model S 75 for $63,700. Paying that much for it, you would be able to have a brand-new Tesla Model X Long Range and a Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus for a total of $187,680. Or $70 more than the Taycan Turbo S at launch.

How To Buy Tesla's Whole Lineup For The Price Of One Porsche Taycan

To keep prices within the Porsche’s price limit, we had to look for the cheapest CPO Model S and X available. There is a 2016 Model X 60D for $62,600. Buy a Tesla Model S Long Range and a Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, and you will end up paying $181,580.

Let’s assume you prefer to have a brand-new Model X, sold for $84,990. Add a $38,990 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus to the bill, and you will have $61,020 to spend on a used Model S considering the MSRP for the Taycan Turbo S. Or $63,630 with the launch MSRP.

How To Buy Tesla's Whole Lineup For The Price Of One Porsche Taycan

That is close to the first CPO Model S we have suggested buying. But you can also go for a 2016 Model S P90DL sold for $63,000. Or for a $61,000 Model S 85D with 20,040 miles. 

Is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S worth the entire Tesla lineup? Even if one of these cars is a certified pre-owned vehicle? We bet each of you has an answer to these questions. Feel free to share them below.

Fuel types of new cars: diesel -16.4%, petrol +1.7%, electric +35.6% in second quarter of 2019

Brussels, 4 September 2019 – In the second quarter of 2019, the EU new-car market shifted further towards petrol vehicles. Petrol now represents nearly 60% of all new passenger car registrations, while demand for diesel continued to fall during the second quarter.
Electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECV) accounted for 2.4% of total new car sales across the region, while all alternatively-powered vehicles (APV) combined made up 9.2% of the EU market.

Petrol and diesel cars

Demand for new petrol cars continued to increase in the five major EU markets, except for Germany. The highest percentage gain (+27.4%) was posted by Italy. The Central European countries also saw a surge in demand for petrol vehicles, with registrations increasing by 7.2%. Petrol expanded its market share from 56.7% to 59.5% in the second quarter of 2019.

By contrast, the number of diesel cars registered across the EU decreased by 16.4% to 1.3 million units, with diesel’s market share falling from 36.3% in the second quarter of 2018 to 31.3% this year. In Germany, however, demand for diesel recovered slightly – up 3.5% in the second quarter.

Alternatively-powered vehicles (APV)

During the second quarter, registrations of alternatively-powered cars in the European Union showed strong growth (+28.5%). Some 98,553 electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECV) were registered, up 35.6% compared to last year. Sales of battery electric vehicles almost doubled (+97.7%), while demand for plug-in hybrids declined in the second quarter of 2019 (-13.6%).

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) posted strong results (+38.2%), with 210,348 units sold from April to June this year. However, registrations of LPG and natural gas cars remained flat in the second quarter, mainly due to a sharp drop in demand for natural gas vehicles (NGV).

Each of the five largest EU car markets saw registrations of alternatively-powered vehicles increase significantly. Germany (+60.7%) recorded the highest percentage gains, boosted by strong demand for hybrid electric vehicles, followed by Spain (+35.8%) and France (+20.0%).