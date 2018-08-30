Faraday Future Cuts Salaries, Lays Off Workers in Attempt To Stay Afloat
6 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 23
The Future might not happen
Faraday Future is again in a funk. The electric vehicle company has seen its fortunes rise and fall like an elevator in the Empire State Building. Last December it had run out of cash, but then raised $1 billion. It announced in June it had found an additional $2 billion investment from the Evergrande Health Industry Group Limited (Evergrande Health), but earlier this month revealed a problem securing some of those funds. Now comes word from The Verge of layoffs and salary cuts as it struggles to stay afloat.
According to the website, the measures are a direct result of that latest funding snag and were announced to employees last night in an email. The missive states that company CEO Jia Yueting will effectively eliminate his salary, reducing it to a single symbolic dollar. Hourly workers, meanwhile, will see their pay hacked back 20 percent. For executives, it may be even worse, with some supposedly accepting an even larger, though unspecified, cut.
In exchange for a 45-percent share in the company, Evergrande Health had promised $2 billion, and indeed had already fronted $800 million of that amount. Unfortunately, the cash has already been used up and the Hong Kong exchange-listed outfit has balked over sending the next $500-million tranche.
The aforementioned email explains the company is now “pursuing funding opportunities with those who share our vision,” after putting the blame for the current cash crisis at the feet of Evergrande Health, saying, “Faraday Future is facing issues with its current funding because of Evergrande’s failure to live up to its end of the bargain and make the payments it agreed to.”
While we here at InsideEVs don’t see ourselves as highly-knowledgable business people, we have to believe it’s going to be very difficult to find a Future funding partner after the latest fiasco. Still, CEO Jia Yueting hasn’t thrown in the towel, so while there’s still life, there’s hope. We guess.
Source: The Verge
Categories: Faraday Future
Leave a Reply
23 Comments on "Faraday Future Cuts Salaries, Lays Off Workers in Attempt To Stay Afloat"
It was always clear they were much too large an operation (>1K people in California), so this isn’t exactly surprising.
I’m curious: What is the photo above? AFAIK, FF doesn’t have any plants at this point, and it looks like an automotive assembly plant, not an R&D facility.
Didn’t they take over some old tire factory in the middle of nowhere?
The old tire plant in Hanford, that building was like 60 years old. Curious how far they have gotten on the renovations and transformation.
They took over an existing building and started constructing a production line earlier this year. Presumably this is a photo showing progress on that effort…
Just stop reporting thier failed business practices or them entirely
Just stop reading articles you are not interested in.
Wait, they burned through 800 million in a few months, even with no vehicles in production?
Paying outstanding debts,
Building a production line from scratch is expensive, when someone has crazy big ambitions as they do…
It’s pretty common for investment scams to spend most of their money on inflated salaries and lavish perks for executives with little or nothing to do. After all, the objective of an investment scam isn’t to actually produce anything of value; it’s just to get investors to keep feeding money to the scammers. From the scammers’ viewpoint, any money actually spend on R&D is wasted, so they try to limit that to nothing more than window dressing for the scam.
We have not seen evidence which actually proves FF is an investment scam. But from the outside, it certainly looks like one!
I must say, I’m constantly surprised that FF is still around. I would have expected it to have failed years ago. It’s astounding to me that they can find deep pockets investors willing to keep throwing money at this repeatedly failed startup. If it’s not actually a scam, then it’s one of the worst managed startups of all times! Their business plan was shockingly clueless and impractical from the start.
P.T. Barnum was right!
YT Jia was Not so right!
My far away future plans, on getting my hands on a “technology-packed super-luxe FF91 sedan”(LA Times), that was planned to start selling for only $180,000 next year, are now seemingly on perma hold.
Like many Faraday Future Fans, my Grey Poupon and I, will now have to settle for some intolerably lesser brand of EV.🤡
https://cheezburger.com/1526798592
Why the frack was “JT” taking a salary in the first place? He’s the money man!
I think you mean YT?…
He *used* to be the “money man”. Then he got in financial trouble, and his venture along with him…
Not surprised in the least.
What was Faraday Future’s “value proposition?” It never offered us anything unique, except styling. It seemed to be just another “me-too” EV startup. They should have picked a new market segment, like buses or electric boats or motorcycles. Startups in all these segments are doing fine for now, for example, Zero Motorcycles.
Well, their vehicle is significantly larger than any other EV on the market; so in a way, they do have their own niche… A very narrow one, though. Likely not nearly sufficient to support their ambitious production goals.
(I wouldn’t call them “just another me-too EV startup”… I’d call them the *prototypical* me-too EV startup! 😉 )
Its odd.
Musk got fully funded for several years worth of development and little to no profits. I recall everybody ripping on him.
Now, he is doing fine and yet, so many ppl are missing the fact that companies like faraday are a joke.
It was already reported some weeks ago that ‘Evergrande Health’ is not paying the next trance of $500M due only next year April, already now in Sep/Oct 2018.
So FF has burned through the first billion US$ funding of Jia Yueting some years back, then the next $1B funding from end of 2017, then the first tranche of ‘Evergrande Health’ of $800M which should have lasted until Q1-2019 — and is now cash strapped for the third time without having produced anything beside 1 or 2 prototype vehicles.
FF has also “produced” a lot of wildly over-the-top press releases… PRs full of claims which make it painfully clear they are utterly clueless about the automotive industry!
They have produced at least half a dozen prototype vehicles! Haven’t you seen the group photos? 😉
Perhaps we need to bring back the moniker “Faraway Future” for these folks. It’s getting further and further away.
‘drunken sailor’ immediately popped in my head to describe this fiasco.
Short FF (if that were their stock ticker).