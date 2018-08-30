  1. Home
  3. DoJ Says Embezzlement And False Identity Scheme Cost Tesla $10 Million

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 4

This week, the U.S. Department of Justice has officially charged a former Tesla employee that seems to have embezzled some $10 million.

Apparently, Salil Parulekar used wire fraud to steal money from Tesla. He was previously the automaker’s Global Supply Management chair. According to the report by Electrek, Salil was charged with nine counts of wire fraud, as well as identity theft.

The indictment indicates that Salil worked closely with suppliers for Tesla and took advantage of his executive position to redirect supply payments in a plan that could only cost the automaker money and help him in the interim (however, it’s not clear how Salil may have benefited in the situation). According to the DoJ via Electrek:

Parulekar learned in January 2017 that Tesla had terminated its supplier relationship with Schwabische Huttenwerke Automotive GmbH (“SHW”). At the time of the termination, SHW had only provided a limited number of sample products, specifically, motor pumps, to Tesla. Parulekar allegedly knew the termination meant that Tesla was withholding future payments to SHW and that Parulekar was not authorized to contravene this decision. Notwithstanding these facts, Parulekar redirected a series of payments intended for another supplier, Hota Industrial Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Hota”), and caused them to be paid to SHW.

Salil went so far as to falsify his identity to work payments in his favor to a company that no longer serviced Tesla, instead of another supplier that was expecting payment for services/goods provided. We don’t know exactly how that impacted supply or production or how it benefited Salil, but what we do know is that it may have cost Tesla some $9.3 million. Thankfully, Salil was no longer employed by the Silicon Valley electric automaker as of last December.

According to the publication, if Salil is proven guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. Still, we don’t know if there’s a way for Tesla to ever receive its misdirected monies. We also have no indication whether or not Salil benefited financially from the fraud and/or if he’ll also be responsible for helping to reclaim the lost revenue or its impact to productivity.

Source: Electrek

Vexar

Well, now we know about the DoJ investigation!

34 minutes ago
Some Guy
I believe that the scheme is as follows: – Be the one in charge of authorizing wire transfers at company A – Change account number of legitimate company B to receive a transfer with the one of the other company C that has no longer business to receive anything, but is well known internally so charges will not raise flags (or be also the one that checks the raised flags as well) – With the next transfer intended to company B, the money will be sent to the wrong company C, but likely show up in the system as legit, if system operates by name of receiving company B Then there are two options: a) company C (or an accountant there) is in on it b) company C is not in on it – In case of b), contact company C accounting department and apologize to them that a mistake has been made. – Provide account number so they can re-wire the illgotten gains minus a transaction fee of their choice If said account number is provided by the well known legit contact person in charge at company A, by official mail-adress or even company letter, accountants from company C… Read more »
33 minutes ago
antrik

Actually, the source article says that he could face 20 years on *each* count of wire fraud…

30 minutes ago
antrik

I guess this incident might have played a role in motivating Elon’s paranoid-sounding remarks earlier this year…

23 minutes ago