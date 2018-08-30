UPDATE: Elon Musk Assumes New Role Of “Nothing Of Tesla”
2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 23
The man formerly known as the CEO of Tesla is no more.
Elon Musk, previously listed as the CEO of Tesla, has just announced via Twitter that he’s deleted that title and all other associated Tesla titles. He should now be referred to as the “Nothing of Tesla.”
***UPDATE: Musk now says that he’ll be legally required to assume role of President. Here’s the Tweet:
Legally required officers of a corporation are president, treasurer & secretary. Guess I have to keep 1st one or it will confuse the authorities.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2018
Here’s the Tweet:
Deleted my Tesla titles last week to see what would happen. I’m now the Nothing of Tesla. Seems fine so far.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2018
The Nothing of Tesla notes that everything seems to still be functioning just fine for the automaker, despite the title deletions and change.
Musk’s absence on Twitter over the weekend is likely connected to this title change, as it surely took a while for him to adjust to his new role.
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
23 Comments on "UPDATE: Elon Musk Assumes New Role Of “Nothing Of Tesla”"
Oh Elon….
Maybe he feels unappreciated? Definitely looks like his diminished role has actually boosted investor’s confidence in Tesla. He has himself to blame though with his increasingly eccentric behavior as demonstrated once again by this tweet.
I hope this isn’t a sign of mental health problems, the world can’t really afford to lose a great mind like his.
Guess Elon isn’t tired yet of making a sideshow of himself.
Elon never quits
Like rust, Musk never sleeps.
Narcissists have gotta do their thing I guess… The world is beating a path to his door and yet it’s still not enough. I preferred it when he tweeted about cool geeky stuff, now it’s just getting a bit sad.
People overuse the term narcissism. It’s more stinging than vain, but it has another meaning.
What a king!
Wait… SEC said he couldn’t be chairman of the board but he was able to keep the CEO title, right?
What about the big bonus he was going to get? Can the nothing of tesla get that bonus if all those parameters are met?
(Disclaimer: I’m a Tesla owner and long for Tesla)
SEC allows him to remain CEO, yes.
I think the bonus language was vague enough to allow this. If not, he’d just have them change it.
Thank you for bringing up the possible implications for the bonus. That’s something I hadn’t on my plate, very interesting. Here’s what the board said at the time:
“For vesting to occur when the milestones are met, Elon must remain as Tesla’s CEO or serve as both Executive Chairman and Chief Product Officer, in each case with all leadership ultimately reporting to him. This ensures that Elon will continue to lead Tesla’s management over the long-term while also providing the flexibility to bring in another CEO who would report to Elon at some point in the future. […]”
As far as I understand he can’t be chairman (due to SEC ruling). So he can’t leave the CEO title to someone else and just look over everything, as the quote suggests might be an alternative for the current (or recent?) state.
I guess it now depends on whether Tesla accepts a de-facto CEO postion of Elon.
How about the “Ghost of Tesla” since it’s Halloween. Alternative … CTO chief twitter officer …
Stock dipped $8/share (~2.5%) when he tweeted that in after-hours trading. Jumped back up to where it was but now its drifting down…
Not sure he’s actually saying anything at all… if he’s resigning, this tweet is not the proper way of announcing that.
Musk and “proper way to announce” are antonyms. This may formally become part of our language:
“Did she announce that through proper channels?”
“Nah, she just Musked it.”
But …… I thought that I was “Nothing of Tesla”?
Now Elon Musk has taken that title from me.
And he didn’t even ask for it.
Do you feel violated?
😛
https://youtu.be/u4c1TN5gBXM
Wow… Ok… Makes me nervous about what led to this… What with the Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal tearing at the company while their son vies for the Chairman of the Board of Tesla… I sure hope the board isn’t screwing things up now… Would be a shame if FBI rumors being amplified caused more damage. We investors need Tesla stabilized but still bold, in the face of the establishment… Not mellowing or dumbing down. Hang in there Elon and all the other folks actually working there…
He. Is. The man.
As a huge, huge fan of both Tesla and Musk, I sadly believe we are seeing the corrosive effects of a mental disorder, and/or substance abuse. We desperately need him to help lead our transition to carbon free sustainability. Elon, please, get some help.
What are you doing to help him?
I think Elon has gone off the deep end….
Over the course of the past few weeks, he has gone from the worlds most likable CEO, to a circus that is his Twitter account…
Spreading fud?