UPDATE: Elon Musk Assumes New Role Of “Nothing Of Tesla”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The man formerly known as the CEO of Tesla is no more.

Elon Musk, previously listed as the CEO of Tesla, has just announced via Twitter that he’s deleted that title and all other associated Tesla titles.  He should now be referred to as the “Nothing of Tesla.”

***UPDATE: Musk now says that he’ll be legally required to assume role of President. Here’s the Tweet:

Here’s the Tweet:

The Nothing of Tesla notes that everything seems to still be functioning just fine for the automaker, despite the title deletions and change.

Musk’s absence on Twitter over the weekend is likely connected to this title change, as it surely took a while for him to adjust to his new role.

23 Comments on "UPDATE: Elon Musk Assumes New Role Of "Nothing Of Tesla""

newest oldest most voted
robus

Oh Elon….

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Chris O

Maybe he feels unappreciated? Definitely looks like his diminished role has actually boosted investor’s confidence in Tesla. He has himself to blame though with his increasingly eccentric behavior as demonstrated once again by this tweet.

I hope this isn’t a sign of mental health problems, the world can’t really afford to lose a great mind like his.

Vote Up1-8Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
Chris O

Guess Elon isn’t tired yet of making a sideshow of himself.

Vote Up6-7Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
tim

Elon never quits

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Doggydogworld

Like rust, Musk never sleeps.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
robus

Narcissists have gotta do their thing I guess… The world is beating a path to his door and yet it’s still not enough. I preferred it when he tweeted about cool geeky stuff, now it’s just getting a bit sad.

Vote Up3-4Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Vexar

People overuse the term narcissism. It’s more stinging than vain, but it has another meaning.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
Stanislav

What a king!

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TomBrown

Wait… SEC said he couldn’t be chairman of the board but he was able to keep the CEO title, right?

What about the big bonus he was going to get? Can the nothing of tesla get that bonus if all those parameters are met?

(Disclaimer: I’m a Tesla owner and long for Tesla)

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Doggydogworld

SEC allows him to remain CEO, yes.

I think the bonus language was vague enough to allow this. If not, he’d just have them change it.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
David H

Thank you for bringing up the possible implications for the bonus. That’s something I hadn’t on my plate, very interesting. Here’s what the board said at the time:

“For vesting to occur when the milestones are met, Elon must remain as Tesla’s CEO or serve as both Executive Chairman and Chief Product Officer, in each case with all leadership ultimately reporting to him. This ensures that Elon will continue to lead Tesla’s management over the long-term while also providing the flexibility to bring in another CEO who would report to Elon at some point in the future. […]”

As far as I understand he can’t be chairman (due to SEC ruling). So he can’t leave the CEO title to someone else and just look over everything, as the quote suggests might be an alternative for the current (or recent?) state.
I guess it now depends on whether Tesla accepts a de-facto CEO postion of Elon.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
Boltfan

How about the “Ghost of Tesla” since it’s Halloween. Alternative … CTO chief twitter officer …

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Taylor Marks

Stock dipped $8/share (~2.5%) when he tweeted that in after-hours trading. Jumped back up to where it was but now its drifting down…

Not sure he’s actually saying anything at all… if he’s resigning, this tweet is not the proper way of announcing that.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Doggydogworld

Musk and “proper way to announce” are antonyms. This may formally become part of our language:

“Did she announce that through proper channels?”
“Nah, she just Musked it.”

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Benz

But …… I thought that I was “Nothing of Tesla”?

Now Elon Musk has taken that title from me.

And he didn’t even ask for it.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Do you feel violated?
😛

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
Jimi seko

https://youtu.be/u4c1TN5gBXM

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
Jeffrey Songster

Wow… Ok… Makes me nervous about what led to this… What with the Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal tearing at the company while their son vies for the Chairman of the Board of Tesla… I sure hope the board isn’t screwing things up now… Would be a shame if FBI rumors being amplified caused more damage. We investors need Tesla stabilized but still bold, in the face of the establishment… Not mellowing or dumbing down. Hang in there Elon and all the other folks actually working there…

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Bill

He. Is. The man.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
2john

As a huge, huge fan of both Tesla and Musk, I sadly believe we are seeing the corrosive effects of a mental disorder, and/or substance abuse. We desperately need him to help lead our transition to carbon free sustainability. Elon, please, get some help.

Vote Up0-6Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Vexar

What are you doing to help him?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
mzs112000

I think Elon has gone off the deep end….
Over the course of the past few weeks, he has gone from the worlds most likable CEO, to a circus that is his Twitter account…

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Get Real

Spreading fud?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago