2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The man formerly known as the CEO of Tesla is no more.

Elon Musk, previously listed as the CEO of Tesla, has just announced via Twitter that he’s deleted that title and all other associated Tesla titles. He should now be referred to as the “Nothing of Tesla.”

***UPDATE: Musk now says that he’ll be legally required to assume role of President. Here’s the Tweet:

Legally required officers of a corporation are president, treasurer & secretary. Guess I have to keep 1st one or it will confuse the authorities. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2018

Here’s the Tweet:

Deleted my Tesla titles last week to see what would happen. I’m now the Nothing of Tesla. Seems fine so far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2018

The Nothing of Tesla notes that everything seems to still be functioning just fine for the automaker, despite the title deletions and change.

Musk’s absence on Twitter over the weekend is likely connected to this title change, as it surely took a while for him to adjust to his new role.