The durability of a commercial truck and affordable replacement costs

Elon Musk shared new details about the durability of the Tesla Model 3 powertrain and batteries, as well as replacement cost of the battery modules.

First of all, the entire car was designed for durability, like it would be if it was a commercial vehicle:

“Model 3 drive unit & body is designed like a commercial truck for a million mile life.”

The battery modules alone would be good for about 1,500 charging cycles, which translates to 300,000-500,000 miles (480,000-800,000 km), depending on battery versions (Standard Range – Long Range).

” Current battery modules should last 300k to 500k miles (1500 cycles). Replacing modules (not pack) will only cost $5k to $7k.”

If we multiply the expected EPA range of 325 miles (in the case of latest Model 3 Long Range RWD) by 1,500 we would get 487,500, which is close to the 500,000 miles. It suggests that we are talking about 1,500 100% Deep-of-Discharge (DOD) cycles.

The battery capacity fade for those who drive a lot could cause the necessity to replace some of the battery modules (four) instead of the entire pack. The expected cost is $5,000-$7,000 (per module, we assume), probably also depending on the type (Standard Range or Long Range).

9 Comments on "Elon Musk Spills Some New Details On Tesla Battery Module Cost"

Leo

$5-7k to replace modules means what for a LR which has 4 modules?

1 hour ago
Nicholas

They are modular and you only replace the one that breaks first if at all.

34 minutes ago
kbM3

I don’t know why the assumption would be per module. Elon clearly indicated modules plural, which makes sense because there’s no need to replace the other electronics in the pack penthouse.

1 hour ago
fasterthanonecanimagine

A no-rust guarantee would be great, too. Let’s say for 15 years or 300’000 miles.

57 minutes ago
Nicholas

Aren’t northern states moving away from salt as well as it harms waterways?

33 minutes ago
jjj

No, the expected cost will be 5-7k in some 3 years, it’s not there today. And it is production cost not retail prices for owners to update their M3. And ofc prices will keep going down.

49 minutes ago
Pepa

300,000-500,000 miles (480,000-800,000 km) of mileage. Km of mileage? Not a grammar nazi,just curious. Is that correct?

38 minutes ago
Domenick Yoney

Thanks! Removed the redundant “of mileage.”

12 minutes ago
BroncoBet

Tesla doesn’t even warranty the 3 for rideshare,which would be a perfect application, if the batteries lasted.

23 minutes ago