Elon Musk Spills Some New Details On Tesla Battery Module Cost
The durability of a commercial truck and affordable replacement costs
Elon Musk shared new details about the durability of the Tesla Model 3 powertrain and batteries, as well as replacement cost of the battery modules.
First of all, the entire car was designed for durability, like it would be if it was a commercial vehicle:
“Model 3 drive unit & body is designed like a commercial truck for a million mile life.”
The battery modules alone would be good for about 1,500 charging cycles, which translates to 300,000-500,000 miles (480,000-800,000 km), depending on battery versions (Standard Range – Long Range).
” Current battery modules should last 300k to 500k miles (1500 cycles). Replacing modules (not pack) will only cost $5k to $7k.”
If we multiply the expected EPA range of 325 miles (in the case of latest Model 3 Long Range RWD) by 1,500 we would get 487,500, which is close to the 500,000 miles. It suggests that we are talking about 1,500 100% Deep-of-Discharge (DOD) cycles.
The battery capacity fade for those who drive a lot could cause the necessity to replace some of the battery modules (four) instead of the entire pack. The expected cost is $5,000-$7,000 (per module, we assume), probably also depending on the type (Standard Range or Long Range).
$5-7k to replace modules means what for a LR which has 4 modules?
They are modular and you only replace the one that breaks first if at all.
I don’t know why the assumption would be per module. Elon clearly indicated modules plural, which makes sense because there’s no need to replace the other electronics in the pack penthouse.
A no-rust guarantee would be great, too. Let’s say for 15 years or 300’000 miles.
Aren’t northern states moving away from salt as well as it harms waterways?
No, the expected cost will be 5-7k in some 3 years, it’s not there today. And it is production cost not retail prices for owners to update their M3. And ofc prices will keep going down.
300,000-500,000 miles (480,000-800,000 km) of mileage. Km of mileage? Not a grammar nazi,just curious. Is that correct?
Thanks! Removed the redundant “of mileage.”
Tesla doesn’t even warranty the 3 for rideshare,which would be a perfect application, if the batteries lasted.