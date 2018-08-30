Electric Mini Spied On The Road, Showing Off Revised Cabin

A fresh crop of spy shots provides a better look at Mini’s development of an electric powertrain for the Hardtop. There’s an even better view inside the cabin this time, too.

Offering an electric powertrain won’t force Mini to alter the Hardtop’s styling too much. The biggest changes are up front where the designers block off the center grille except for two rows of tiny holes in it and a skinny inlet at the bottom. The lower fascia also has a simpler style in comparison to the sporty look on some of the hotter variants of the model. This test mule is slightly different than the previous one because rather than the four-spoke wheels on the last car, the engineers install a less visually interesting, multi-spoke design in this case.

Inside, these spy shots of the electric test mule show a great view of the driver side. This is our first chance to see that the Mini appears to have a digital instrument panel. It consists of an oval section with chrome trim and a circular area in the center. There’s also a new gearshift that looks straight out of the BMW parts bin.

Powertrain details about the electric Mini are still a mystery. Rumors suggest the vehicle has a single, front-mounted electric motor, and parts would come from BMW’s Dingolfing and Landshut plants.

Mini intends to launch its electric model in November 2019. In addition, the company plans to work with joint venture partner Great Wall Motors on a second EV that would specifically be for the Chinese market.

Source: Carpix

