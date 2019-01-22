  1. Home
  2. General
  3. Electric Cars Power On Through Harsh Yukon Winter

Electric Cars Power On Through Harsh Yukon Winter

43 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 4

It turns out, an electric car can be an asset in frigid winter weather.

Yes, EVs lose range in cold climates. Yes, we’ve reported on many owner problems with some electric cars in freezing temperatures. However, as CBC reports, some Yukon-based EV owners are very satisfied with their electric vehicles, despite frigid temps and difficult conditions. Regardless of expected range loss, these cars start immediately and easily, as well as offering enough range to suffice for many drivers.

Check Out These Related Stories:
Tesla Model 3 Winter Test: Cold Weather Demands A Long-Range Battery
Heat Challenge - Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, & ICE - Video
Toyota Prius Prime Breakthrough Heat Pump, Bumps EV Range In Cold

CBC talked to Tesla Model 3 owner Mike Simon. He lives in the Yukon and deals with temps as low as -40C. While there are no dealerships in the Yukon that sell EVs, interested candidates can travel to areas like Vancouver to buy them. Simon shared:

I am quite pleased with it. It has started and it runs in all temperatures. You don’t get any ugly engine noises in the morning, it just starts rolling.

I’d recommend to get a battery that is twice the range of your daily commute just to be on the safe side. For me, it’s [Tesla Model 3] more than I need for my daily commute for sure.

If you live in an area with a relatively cold climate and can’t splurge for a Model 3, the Nissan LEAF may be a good option. Of course, it doesn’t have active thermal management. However, that’s an issue that impacts owners in warm climates. For this reason, the LEAF is known to be a fantastic and inexpensive EV option for those that don’t deal with really hot temperatures.

The new 2018 Nissan LEAF offers a respectable range (151 miles), and a longer range version is on the way with a 226-mile range. However, Yukon-based owner Shane Andre owns a used 2012 LEAF. Its range of about 80 km in cold weather is still adequate for his needs, and the car is reliable. He tells CBC:

 … you might not go out to the hot springs on a cold day. I do have to drive it every day. It needs to be able to get me to work and I need to be able to pick up my kids from school.

It starts fine. As long as it’s plugged in overnight, it’ll charge the battery. I also have a timer that warms up the interior of the car before I leave, so it’s nice and toasty.

There are only 12 battery-electric vehicles registered in Yukon, and the area offers only two charging stations. So, it makes sense that some people in the region have decided to purchase hybrids and PHEVs. CBC talked to the Gilgans — a retired couple in Whitehorse — who own a 2018 Toyota Prius Prime. Its 40 km range in the cold works just fine for their needs. Gordon Gilgan said:

We’ve driven the car just over 1,600 kilometres and we’ve put no gas in it.

Because we’re travelling in the winter, we always wear outdoor clothing. There’s no need to heat the cabin to room temperature. All we need is to make sure the windows are clear for winter driving. The heated seats and steering wheel do make it comfortable for winter driving.

In the end, all the contention about electric vehicles and cold weather is disproved by these cases. Sure, as with any car, it has to suit your lifestyle. It must offer enough range for your daily commute, etc. But, in the end, to say that an EV is not suitable for anyone in cold climates is pure hogwash.

Source: CBC

Categories: General

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Electric Cars Power On Through Harsh Yukon Winter"

newest oldest most voted
Yves Laurin

Funny, one co-worker just asked me if electric car start in winter, I guess his next question will probably be: can you go in a car wah with an electric car

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
Mike
As the owner of a 2012 Leaf in Canada I would say a lack of thermal management is absolutely important in cold climates. It may be crucial in hot climates but battery heating would be really useful here too. My experience is similar to the guy in the article but it would be so much better if my battery could warm itself up when it was plugged in. Frozen batteries don’t perform well when it’s cold and my Leaf doesn’t regen in the winter because the pack is so cold. My round-trip commute is 30km in a day. On days like today where it’s -25C I know I can get to work an back but I may not be able to do groceries on the way home. And because I bought a used 2012 Leaf with one bar of battery degradation I know my margin for error on the cold days like today is small, and heating the cabin really eats up the range. The GOM may say 80km’s but if the cabin heat’s on it could be 40km in the real world. In the summer month’s I have over 100km’s of range and it’s no problem. Winter’s are dicey… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

It shows they _work_ in the cold, but to be clear, while the interviewees live in the Yukon, they’re in Whitehorse, a small city of 25k people, not out in the sticks.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
Dominique Matte

We own a Prius Prime in southern Canada.
Reading in your article “2018 Toyota Prius Prime. Its 40 km range in the cold works just fine for their needs.”

InsideEVs, are you doing propanganda or fake news?

My average in EV mode (when available, almost never hapen in coldest days) in January is 22.4 kWh/100km in Jan 2019 and 22.6 kWh/100km in Jan 2018. That means 25 km.

Reading 40 km range in cold, in Yukon, make me laught. Is someone paid by Toyota to say or write that 40 km in winter in a Prime?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago