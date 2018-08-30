Electric Car Servicing Cost Are Lower: Here’s How Much
EV motorists are set for an eco-dividend.
The cap hpi, a British company which provides decision support data and software solutions spanning vehicle valuation, validation, collision, mechanical repair, and total cost of ownership, released a report about EV servicing costs.
Data seems to confirm that electric car servicing will be cheaper than internal combustion cars, even those with small 1.0T engines. On average, the reduction is some 23% over the first three years and 60,000 miles – “The gap widens for smaller vehicles”.
Maintenance cost over three years and 60,000 miles (96,500 km):
- Renault ZOE – £1,100 (€1,253/$1,445), 26.5% less than a Vauxhall Corsa 1.0T 90 Design costs £1,497
- Nissan LEAF – £1,197 (€1,363/$1,573), 19% lower than the Volkswagen Golf 1.0TSI 110 SE at £1,429.
We are not surprised by why dealers are not in a hurry to introduce electric cars:
“While motorists are set to benefit from lower running costs, the changing economics of electric vehicles will challenge motor dealers who rely on service revenue as an important part of their turnover.”
Chris Plumb, senior valuations editor at cap hpi said:
“An electric car motor has far fewer moving parts than a petrol or diesel engine. They also benefit from gentler driving styles that lead to lower wear and tear of brakes and tyres. While the purchase price is often higher at the moment, but coming down all the time, drivers will find an EV much cheaper to run with significantly lower costs to charge rather than visit the pump and lower maintenance costs.”
Here is cap hpi’s report on the growth of the EV sector for industry professionals.
Categories: General
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Electric Car Servicing Cost Are Lower: Here’s How Much"
Amen. And THAT’S why Tesla knows that no dealer would ever push their vehicles over the ICE equivalent. One can easily test this theory by going to any GM/Chevy dealer and inquiring about the Bolt or Volt with any random salesman. Within minutes, after realizing that 1) the salesman likely knows less about EV’s than you do, 2) he/she actually speaks about the range limitations, “inconvenience of plugging in, battery degradation of EV’s, and 3) he/she directs you to a similar sized/priced ICE vehicle (like a Cruz), that ICE dealers don’t want to sell you an EV.
Yes and no. This might be true currently. As more and more EV’s are released the dealer will be stuck between a rock and a hard place. My dealer for the Bolt EV really didn’t care. It’s a sale to them. There is no guarantee you’ll ever go back to the same dealer you purchased the car from, so make the sale. I’ve went back for my 2 free tire rotations and order some touch up paint. So they got about $32 from me in a year.
I just serviced my imiev and my wife’s equinox.
Imiev- rotated tires, removed cabin filter, and replaced cabin filter, brakes look new
Equinox- rotated tires, replaced cabin filter, drained oil, refilled oil, removed oil filter, replaced oil filter, removed air filter, replaced air filter, brake fluid needed replaced, brakes are almost shot
The imiev is a 2012 with 25k miles, equinox is 2014 with 47k miles.
Can’t wait to dump the gasser
“”They also benefit from gentler driving styles that lead to lower wear and tear of brakes and tyres. “”
This is not a valid argument as they are now considering different drivers and styles. Assume the same driving style, in the EV that means added tire wear due to heavier weight but less brake wear due to regen.
The i3 for example has limited expensive tire options that add a fairly noticeable expense to the vehicle. Tires only last about 25,000 miles so maybe $400 a year in tire expenses for an average driver. Probably double or triple what I would expect in a normal commuter car.
I am happy to see that some people are actually saving money on servicing their EVs.
Here in Denmark both Renault Zoe and Nissan Leaf owners have reported extreme high servicing cost “because service people at the certain located didn’t have the knowledge on how to service the EVs”.
Hopefully these cases will soon be history, but as long as EVs are still below 2% of accumulated vehicles service locations may use this excuse.
Did anyone here try something similar?
I’ve owned my EV since 2013. I’ve replaced tires, replaced some lights, filled in washer fluid, and washed the car. Plus some software recalls, but I don’t pay for those 🙂
Forgot to add, the EV has 47K miles. Mostly local drives, with occasional up and down the (SF) peninsula.