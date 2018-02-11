Plug-In Electric Car Sales Ranked By OEM – 2018 YTD Through July

18 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla quickly catches up with the top plug-in manufacturers

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance remains the top automotive group in terms of plug-in electric car sales YTD through the end of July (97,695), but the one that shines now is Tesla (91,201).

According to EV Sales Blog, Tesla improved its position from 5th at the end of 2017, to second in the first 7 months of 2018, just ahead of BYD (90,436).

It’s important to note that GM is now out of top 10 at just 39,570. Moreover, five groups in top 10 are now Chinese manufacturers. Just two groups are from Europe (BMW and Volkswagen), with a minority stake of Renault in RNM alliance. Tesla is the only one from North America in the top 10.

Chinese domination in volume of plug-in electric car sales (46%) can be seen better when comparing the origin of the brands:

Source: EV Sales Blog