Plug-In Electric Car Sales Ranked By OEM – 2018 YTD Through July
Tesla quickly catches up with the top plug-in manufacturers
The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance remains the top automotive group in terms of plug-in electric car sales YTD through the end of July (97,695), but the one that shines now is Tesla (91,201).
According to EV Sales Blog, Tesla improved its position from 5th at the end of 2017, to second in the first 7 months of 2018, just ahead of BYD (90,436).
It’s important to note that GM is now out of top 10 at just 39,570. Moreover, five groups in top 10 are now Chinese manufacturers. Just two groups are from Europe (BMW and Volkswagen), with a minority stake of Renault in RNM alliance. Tesla is the only one from North America in the top 10.
Chinese domination in volume of plug-in electric car sales (46%) can be seen better when comparing the origin of the brands:
Source: EV Sales Blog
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Plug-In Electric Car Sales Ranked By OEM – 2018 YTD Through July"
If GM is at 39,750, why isn’t it between Geely and Hyundai-Kia on the chart?
They type wrong, it’s 29,570 sales for GM the first 7 month.
Tesla is coming in a close second place, with just 6495 extra sales needed to be the Global Leader through July 2018.
Lookout R-N-M Alliance, Tesla might actually lead, when the August sales numbers are done being tallied up.
China being dominant is not a surprise. Huge population and huge need to reduce smog.
But Germany being ahead of the US given their population is 1/4 of the US might not be so obvious.
Didn’t Nissan just started production of a cheap version of the Leaf 2 in China ? This may have an effect as of year end although most likely not enough to keep Tesla off the 1st place in 2018.
.