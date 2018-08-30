These Standardized Electric Car Battery Modules Save Money & Time
Standardization is key.
Swiss company ecovolta is introducing a new standardized lithium-ion battery module designed to make electric vehicle development easier, cheaper and quicker.
The standardized modules are certified for transport safety (including UN 38.3), don’t use active cooling and can be connected in packs up to 7,600 kWh (from 24 to over 800 V). The base 10 kWh / 48 V module weight is 50 kg, which translates to 200 Wh/kg.
According to ecovolta, manufacturers will be able to quickly configure prototype packs for test mule vehicles and significantly cut the time and expense needed to bring electric vehicles to the serial production stage.
Earlier this year, ecovolta launched a manufacturing facility in Schwyz, Switzerland capable of producing 200 MWh of batteries annually.
ecovolta 10 kWh evoTractionBattery:
- 48 V DC / 200 Ah / 10 kWh
- (L x W x H): 520 x 218 x 320 mm
- Weight: 50kg
From press release:
Development costs for vehicle manufacturers are falling considerably
Previously, customised battery packs had to be developed for each individual vehicle model. The time taken up by this process created additional risks and meant that electric vehicle manufacture was only profitable with larger production runs. In contrast, ecovolta’s evoTractionBattery is already certified as a universal solution and can be quickly put to use.
“We estimate that vehicle manufacturers using a battery with an operating voltage of 48 volts and a capacity of 10 kilowatt hours (kWh), for example, will be able to save a total of 250,000 to 500,000 euros in development and certification costs,” says CTO Paul Hauser.
“And things can move a lot faster, too. Our customers are generally looking at a development time of up to 2 years for a battery pack and the accompanying battery management system. The evoTractionBattery, on the other hand, can be configured within a few hours, whether it’s being used in a golf cart or a lorry,” adds Hauser.
Standardisation and certification smooth the path to e-mobility
This standardisation cuts the costs per kilowatt hour of electricity stored, lowering the barriers to entry for companies looking to move into e-mobility. It covers aspects of the dimensions, capacity levels and electronics. Users of the evoTractionBattery receive fully documented certification for all battery packs, including the crucial UN 38.3 certification for transport safety.
The integrated battery management system enables master-slave operation as well as connection of the batteries to a CAN bus. This allows the batteries to exchange data with the higher-level control system, which is essential for safe and efficient vehicle operation. The safety technology, relay and precharging are also integrated.
The evoTractionBattery is available with a voltage of 24 volts, 48 volts and 400 volts as well as a capacity of 2.5 kWh to 15 kWh. Up to 16 batteries can be connected in series in any configuration, and up to 32 strings can be connected in parallel, allowing a battery voltage of between 24 and 829 volts and a total capacity of up to around 7,600 kWh.
Every individual battery module has a fixed length of 520 mm and a width of 218 mm, while the height depends on the voltage and capacity. This creates clear parameters for the vehicle design.
Source: ecovolta, Green Car Congress
10 Comments on "These Standardized Electric Car Battery Modules Save Money & Time"
The 10 kWh / 48 V module may be perfect for off-grid solar as the charge rate is low enough that no cooling is required.
I don’t think the atcicle is correct in saying that the base module is 48V – sounds like it is 24V.
24 volt would be great for an electric trolling motor!
Please distribute to retailers and not just manufacturers!
Sorry, I don’t buy it. Manufacturers need to customize the shape of the battery packs. And if these don’t include active cooling (which they don’t, according to the article) then nobody besides Nissan would dare use them.
Agree with David that manufacturers need to customize the shape of the packs. These packs (320mm tall!) are useless in building a skateboard style pack for a car unless it will have a really, really high floor. Maybe in a truck or a compliance vehicle, but in this day and age, these kind of solutions won’t be used in volume production.
I don’t think they said it’s for the EVs we have been talking about. Their press release does not mention “car”, its the article title that adds that.
They said “…whether it’s being used in a golf cart or a lorry…”
This looks very much to be a replacement for lead acid batteries and commercial use.
And I say bring it – I can make great use of these.
It takes years to CAD, develop, test, redesign, adjust, re-test, validate and then release a HV battery pack. Lets put a very loose and variable 2 year process on that. This means you’re locked down for 2 years without the ability to build the prototypes and test any other components. Whereas with a system like this you can get on with developing other components without needing the intended battery pack in situ.
It’s a genius idea. It could massively reduce the costs of one off investigation vehicles and it would allow the developers massive flexibility in testing new and different layouts. The fact it’s actually certified for road use is the icing on the cake.
“don’t use active cooling” I think most new vehicles coming on the market would want active liquid cooling of the packs. Lower range cars like the Leaf 24/30 kinda got away with it due to the small battery size an owners having a realistic expectation of how far the range was but as you start to get to 40kWh batteries and above, people are expecting much more thermal cooling.
Also, the problem is compounded when you have a bigger battery on a long distance journey because you’re effectively changing smaller regular rapid charging stops into fewer bigger rapid charging stops which introduce more heat overall. That’s the reason why a Leaf 24/30 can complete a long distance journey quicker than a Leaf 40 (because the Leaf 40 suffers with rapid gate from it’s 2nd rapid charge).
Great for prototyping, but too big to use in a production vehicle. They’re over 8.5″ in the smallest dimension. Plus no cooling.
This might work in China or India where cheap small electric cars are made by relatively small companies that do not have the budget for big R&D program. Any large manufacturer will be most concerned with getting the latest high Whr/kg and liquid cooling. Battery companies have made the mistake before that lithium car batteries are a commodity item just like 12V lead-acid batteries. Not there yet. This requires a very mature technology where no further improvement is expected or required.
Where am I wrong with my math? If I take 200MWHr of annual manufacturing capacity, divide it by 50KWHr of capacity per car, then I get….
4,000 cars per year.
So what?
By the way, the shape of the battery does not fit under the floor of a car very well, as in a skateboard design.
I could see these being used in things like electric forklifts or other industrial equipment. Maybe not so much for passenger vehicles. It seems like most manufacturers already have packs designed. Given the lack of liquid cooling, I wonder how well they would work as renewable storage – e.g.: for home solar storage.
I wonder what the cost would be like.