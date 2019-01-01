4 H BY MARK KANE

An explosion of sales ahead of a tax change.

Plug-in car sales in the Netherlands are growing this year so quickly that it’s hard to find a faster-expanding market.

In October, some 2,058 plug-ins were sold, which is 147% more than a year ago at a high 6.8% market share.

So far this year, more than 17,000 plug-ins were sold in the country – almost 150% more than in 2017 at this point. One of the biggest reasons is the upcoming change in tax rates for expensive all-electric cars:

Current BEV BIK tax: 4% for full price

for full price From January 1, 2019: 4% tax will be applied only to the amount of up to €50,000. The amount above €50,000 will be taxed 22%

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – October 2018

Tesla controls 33% of the market as the Model S and Model X are the #1 and #3 best selling EVs.

Also, the second-generation Nissan LEAF and new Jaguar I-PACE are noting strong results – 360 and 209 respectively in October.

Source: EV Sales Blog