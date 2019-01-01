Dutch Plug-In Electric Car Market Surges 147% In October 2018
An explosion of sales ahead of a tax change.
Plug-in car sales in the Netherlands are growing this year so quickly that it’s hard to find a faster-expanding market.
In October, some 2,058 plug-ins were sold, which is 147% more than a year ago at a high 6.8% market share.
So far this year, more than 17,000 plug-ins were sold in the country – almost 150% more than in 2017 at this point. One of the biggest reasons is the upcoming change in tax rates for expensive all-electric cars:
- Current BEV BIK tax: 4% for full price
- From January 1, 2019: 4% tax will be applied only to the amount of up to €50,000. The amount above €50,000 will be taxed 22%
Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – October 2018
Tesla controls 33% of the market as the Model S and Model X are the #1 and #3 best selling EVs.
Also, the second-generation Nissan LEAF and new Jaguar I-PACE are noting strong results – 360 and 209 respectively in October.
Source: EV Sales Blog
5 Comments on "Dutch Plug-In Electric Car Market Surges 147% In October 2018"
Many more Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X cars have yet to be delivered in 2018.
If you assume the Model 3 sells at a similar 15:1 ratio as the S and X combined, you could see the EV market share exceed better than 10-15% early next year.
I also think the 60 kWh Leaf will be a big seller when it arrives. If this is the case, we could see a more rapid shift to BEVs in Europe than many people predict. On the other hand, if EV sales don’t take off, it would lend support to the EV doubters. It should be an interesting 8-12 months, though I would prefer to see the first scenario.
EVs are inevitable, they can take 2, 3 even 10 more years to rule but it will happen.
In not many years, all car makers will be making EVs mainly. It’s not only Nissan or Tesla that are going to be responsible for the change, all of them will do it…. except those that eventually go bankrupt (don’t expect it though)
“If you assume the Model 3 sells at a similar 15:1 ratio as the S and X combined”
What 15:1 ratio?
I think the upcoming taxation change might not be theonly reason for the large sales increase — 5 of the top 10 on the model list sell for less than €50K, IIUC.