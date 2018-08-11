Dual-Motor Tesla Model 3 VIN Registrations Near 40,000
Dual motor Tesla Model 3 accounts for more than 70% of production
The all-wheel drive, dual motor Tesla Model 3 became the primary version right after VIN registrations began on June 28.
The share of dual motor was almost 70% in the first several weeks and now it’s over 72% since June 28 – 39,581 out of 54,726 total. It’s possible that the dual motor will soon take an even higher 80% share.
Tesla already registered 108,729 Model 3 VINs and more than 70,000 were produced.
The high ratio of the more expensive dual-motor Model 3 should improve Tesla’s margins and in combination with higher volume, there are chances that the third quarter will not bring losses for the company.
To date, 39,581 dual motor VINs have been registered w/ NHTSA (excl. test batches). This represents ~72% of all VINs registered (54,726) since AWD registrations began on 6/28. pic.twitter.com/Myjvt8T9q9
— Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) August 21, 2018
Open NY registration data: https://mobile.twitter.com/Trumpery45/status/1032006857815019520/photo/1
Makes sense since they filled most of the RWD orders already — now working through the backlog of AWD pre-orders. I wonder if they start filling foreign LR-RWD orders before introducing the SR version in the US???
I don’t think that they have filled demand, people just want AWD. If they had started selling both at same time my hunch is the mix would have been similar.