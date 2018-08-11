  1. Home
Dual motor Tesla Model 3 accounts for more than 70% of production

The all-wheel drive, dual motor Tesla Model 3 became the primary version right after VIN registrations began on June 28.

The share of dual motor was almost 70% in the first several weeks and now it’s over 72% since June 28 – 39,581 out of 54,726 total. It’s possible that the dual motor will soon take an even higher 80% share.

Tesla already registered 108,729 Model 3 VINs and more than 70,000 were produced.

The high ratio of the more expensive dual-motor Model 3 should improve Tesla’s margins and in combination with higher volume, there are chances that the third quarter will not bring losses for the company.

3 Comments on "Dual-Motor Tesla Model 3 VIN Registrations Near 40,000"

Seven Electrics

Open NY registration data: https://mobile.twitter.com/Trumpery45/status/1032006857815019520/photo/1

3 hours ago
leafowner

Makes sense since they filled most of the RWD orders already — now working through the backlog of AWD pre-orders. I wonder if they start filling foreign LR-RWD orders before introducing the SR version in the US???

1 hour ago
Viking79

I don’t think that they have filled demand, people just want AWD. If they had started selling both at same time my hunch is the mix would have been similar.

3 minutes ago