Here’s What’s Known Of Porsche’s Upcoming All-Electric SUV

7 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

It’s looking like Porsche will introduce its first pure-electric SUV in 2022, and here’s what we know so far.

The all-electric Porsche Taycan is coming soon. Well, the plan is for it to go on sale in 2020. Following that effort, Porsche will release an all-new battery-electric SUV to compete with the Jaguar I-Pace. Apparently, the automaker is already in the development stages of its electric crossover, which will also work to compete with the Tesla Model X and Audi e-Tron, though the latter is under the same VW Group brand umbrella.

According to a recent article by What Car?, the upcoming Porsche electric SUV will come standard with all-wheel drive by way of two electric motors. In its base configuration, it will churn out some 400bhp and have a real-world range of 250 miles or more. These numbers parallel that of its corporate cousin, the Audi e-Tron, which comes as no surprise. In addition, several variants will be available, with a top-of-the-line model pushing some 600bhp, but potentially less range.

The SUV will follow in the footsteps of the current Macan, although it will be an all-new offering. Essentially, it will be a four-door crossover with seating for five people. It will be sized much like the Macan, but offer the cargo volume of the current Porsche Cayenne. Fortunately, the EV powertrain will allow for more available space due to the lack of a large internal combustion engine.

Porsche already announced that it will offer an electrified variant of all of its vehicles by 2023, so this all-new SUV will have to be released ahead of that timeline if the brand is going to stay true to its word. Unless, of course, the automaker decides to come to market with another plug-in hybrid or traditional hybrid SUV by 2023.

What Car? assumes the upcoming crossover will share similar pricing with the current Cayenne E-Hybrid.

Source: What Car?