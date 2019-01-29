Are We Really At The Beginning Of The End For Gas-Powered Cars?
IS THE DEATH OF THE INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE AT HAND?
Could 2018 go down in history as the beginning of the end for fossil-powered vehicles? Several auto industry analysts quoted in a recent Financial Times article (via The Drive) think it’s a possibility. “We will probably see the peak of combustion engine car sales in 2018,” Felipe Munoz, an automotive analyst for Jato Dynamics, told FT, adding that his company’s “optimistic” forecast for the global auto market had changed in the last six months.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: EVs like the Tesla Model S are changing car buyers’ impressions of driving electric (Source: Motor 1)
After several years of record growth, auto sales in China, Europe, and the US are levelling off. “When you look at 2018 since the summer, new car sales in all of the important markets are going down,” Axel Schmidt, global automotive lead for Accenture, told FT. “Selling combustion engine cars to customers – this will not grow in the future.”
Selling electric cars to customers, however, is expected to grow. Moody’s forecasts that the market share of EVs will rise to 1.6 percent, offsetting the decline in ICE vehicle sales. Most of the growth in EV adoption, at least in the near term, will happen in China, where automakers are investing huge sums in electrification as the government is making it almost impossible for them to expand production of gas-burning cars.
Of course, US and European automakers have been producing EVs for years – and selling very few (except for a certain California company). Fossil fuel-burning cars won’t be going away if consumers continue to demand them. However, there’s good news on this front as well. Last May, a survey by AAA found that 20% of respondents said their next vehicle would be an EV, up from 15% in 2017, when AAA first posed the question.
Above: Plugging in Nissan’s Leaf (Source: Motor 1)
More recently, a survey conducted by the popular video series Fully Charged found existing EV owners to be overwhelmingly happy with their choice to go electric. Out of some 7,700 responses to the audience survey, 88 percent of plug-in car drivers said they would never go back to driving an ICE vehicle. (See Motor1 or Renewable Energy Magazine for more details about the Fully Charged survey results.)
As savvy observers of the scene know, most consumers won’t buy EVs to save money, or for their environmental benefits, but because they are better vehicles. “We’ve always maintained that, simply because they are better technologies, electric vehicles and renewables will become mainstream, and this is borne out by our survey,” said Fully Charged host Robert Llewellyn. “It’s the cars in particular that are starting to turn heads, and having driven all of them from the Tesla Model 3 to VW’s hotly-anticipated I.D., I can honestly say that there’s a really cool choice of electric cars for almost every budget.”
As any Tesla owner can attest, it’s the test drive that sells an electric car. “Having experienced how impressive electric cars are, we were not surprised to see so many other drivers saying that they won’t go back to the combustion engine, but it might shock those that have yet to switch,” said Llewellyn. “Perhaps more surprising was that the two-thirds of our audience who are yet to buy an EV intend to do so in the next couple of years.”
Written by: Charles Morris
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
9 Comments on "Are We Really At The Beginning Of The End For Gas-Powered Cars?"
With the recent news about EA offering free charging for Turdcan, I see the beginning of end of non Tesla EV. What EA showed is that even with billions in funding, standalone charging infrastructure can’t stand on its own without being propped up by free charging deals. This will limit how many EV can be served.
If non Tesla EV sales are low now, just wait until the tax credit and other incentives are gone. No one will pay $32K for Bolt, let alone $38K for base KonaEV.
Was 2018 really a turning point in the US ?
Tesla really created a buzz and some peoples who had regular car (20K or so) decided to pay more to have a model 3.
If model 3 was not there and let say that the other manufacters had enough EV to sell, do you think there would have been as many EV on the road in USA ?
Now the latest article I’ve seen says we may have a “glut” of EV’s sitting around un-purchased:
https://qz.com/1533976/automakers-may-overproduce-14-million-electric-cars-by-2030/
I love when the word “may” is used. Such an accurate word, “may,” shows a lot of commitment to an idea. Laughably enough to write an entire article, hoping to move the bar of EV failure yet again. What’s also pretty sad is the fact that inventory that sits around unpurchased, waiting for buyers, is the exact actual ICE model. Somehow, though, excess inventory for EV’s signifies failure.
I have been shockingly amazed by how there’s always a negative in the press for every piece of good EV news. It’s almost as if there’s an oil funding source for these articles. And a Truth-Lie Spread the shorts manipulate to make money.
In so much as the suckers believe the shorts, that proves that Markets are Inefficient, GROSSLY Inefficient.
i think the entire automotive industry knows the ICE engine is on the way out. And as the article made clear, as more consumers become aware of what an EV actually is and then actually drive one, they are sold. The key is more options at various price points so consumers have a choice, and as more brands offer viable EVs, the more choice as well for consumers wanting to stick with their current brand. Because as the article states….EVs are just better.
Just understanding that owning an EV saves thousands in per mile costs and maintenance over an ICE vehicle every year…..year after year that adds up, with the savings expanding at the 3-5 year mark, when ICE models need more costly maintenance that EVs won’t.
Looking at charging, even though 95% of EV charging happens at home, consumers without home charging, and consumers still learning about EVs seem to need to know there are ‘fueling’ stations available, which is why the Supercharger network benefits Tesla greatly, and why the Electrify America rapid build out of chargers will benefit all other EV brands, including Tesla globally.
The benefits of the EV just keep stacking up against ICE.
Cost is still way too high…Look no further than the Gov’t shutdown where many workers missed two straight paychecks and couldn’t pay any bills…
Once automakers can start selling EVs profitably, that will be the turning point. If you take away the Model 3, there was nothing particularly special about EVs in 2018.
The EV powertrain will be cheaper than the gas power chain in 2 years or less. Turning point.
Technically the article title may be right for the wrong reason. We may have reached peak auto sales, so any increase in the EV percentage is also a loss for ICE sales. The most indicative statistic I have seen is that 10% of people who sold a car last year replaced it with….nothing. Some people have figured out that Uber, public transport and the occasional ZipCar are a beeper use of their money than a car that sits unused for 96% of the day.
I think the EV is going to replace the ICE car, but the real change will occur when the feature set of the two are more equivalent. AWD and a CUV form factor are two popular feature that no affordable EV has yet. You can get these in a Tesla or an iPace, but you can’t even lease a Model 3, so the outright purchase is a real commitment/burden. There is a reason why BMW has such a high lead rate. Most people really can’t afford to purchase one.