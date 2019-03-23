Cumulative Tesla Model 3 Production Estimate Exceeds 225,000

55 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 production is now at a record pace.

According to Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker, Tesla already produced 226,969 Model 3, out of which 71,307 falls on this quarter alone. With eight days to go, there is a big chance to reach about 75,000-80,000 Model 3 in Q1, compared to 61,394 in Q4.

The number consists of officially announced production results in previous quarters and estimated production rates in the current quarter.

The record outcome (estimated) could be a major factor to offset expected lower delivery numbers due to extended distance to destination markets (Europe and China).

The current pace of Model 3 production is estimated at an average of 5,847 per week.

Keep in mind that Bloomberg’s tracker is not intended to successfully track production over the short term. Adjustments are made on a regular basis so that it’s fairly accurate over time. Still, it’s interesting to keep an eye on it and get some idea of which way numbers are headed. You can take the trends and averages found in the tracker, along with other available online data, and come up with your own estimate.

Production and deliveries of Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered

2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered

2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered

2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered

2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and 56,065 delivered



2018’Q4 – 61,394 produced and 63,150 delivered

2019’Q1 – already 71,307 produced (estimated)

Cumulative through the end of 2018 Q4 – 155,662 produced and 147,819 delivered.

Separately, we noted that Tesla registered 328,486 VIN numbers for the Model 3, including more than 62,000 for international markets (outside of North America).

Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker, Model 3 VINs