Confirmed: 2018 Renault ZOE Gets Power Increase
Renault just announced introduction of the new 80 kW R110 electric motor for the 2018 ZOE – Europe’s best-selling EV.
The new motor is 12 kW (16hp) more powerful than its predecessor R90, but size is the same. In effect, the new ZOE will accelerate quicker than ever, especially in the higher speed ranges.
“Despite being the same size as the R90, the R110 is 12kW (16hp) more powerful than its predecessor. Drivers will benefit from stronger acceleration performance when travelling at higher speeds as the new motor shaves almost two seconds off ZOE’s 49.7-to-74.5mph (80-120kph) time. This is a significant improvement which provides even greater peace of mind at higher speeds.
At lower speeds the R110 packs the same punch as the R90 from which it is derived thanks to the instant availability of peak torque of 225Nm, making ZOE as nimble as ever in urban areas.”
Order books will be opened soon in the biggest markets (this Spring in the UK), while deliveries are expected to begin in late summer. Prices aren’t yet known.
Elisabeth Delval, Assistant Programme Director, Renault ZOE, said:
“Thanks to this power boost, ZOE is even more responsive and versatile when used for journeys out of town. In addition to being able to enjoy the pleasure of driving a ZOE, drivers will also benefit from the longest range available for a mass-market electric car.”
New R110 motor: Renault’s electric vehicle expertise
The new R110 motor is the latest in Renault’s electric motor development and production strategy and is further evidence of its expertise as Europe’s number one electric vehicle manufacturer. The R110 has been created specifically by Renault – an evolution of the R90, developed in just two years – and is made at the Cléon plant in Normandy having been designed by engineers based at both the Renault Technocentre and Cléon. In addition to carrying over the R90’s outstanding energy efficiency, the R110 packs a combination of electrical machine- and power electronics-related innovations that have yielded an extra 12kW with no increase in either weight or volume.
The introduction of the R110 takes the number of variants of the Renault-designed and -produced motor available for Kangoo Z.E., Master Z.E., ZOE and Daimler’s smart electric drive up to five (44kW, 57kW, 60kW, 68kW and 80kW).
Other enhancements are Android Auto compatibility and the addition of an exclusive new body color, as well as an optional Purple Interior Pack.
“Android Auto for ZOE
Android Auto-enabled R-LINK Evolution will be available for 2018-model-year ZOE, which means drivers will be able to display driving-compatible Android applications stored on their smartphone (including Waze, Deezer, Spotify, TuneIn, Skype, Messenger, Audible and many others available from Google Play Store) on their car’s multimedia screen.
Even more refined
The 2018 model-year ZOE range features a stylish new dark metallic purple body colour: Aconite. Available from the Dynamique Nav version, the ZOE can also be specified with the new Purple Interior Pack which includes a violet satin finish for the dashboard trim strip and air vent, gear lever base, loudspeaker surrounds, top stitching along with black and violet fabric upholstery.”
Nice car but still no CCS fast charging is a big miss.
Agree on that big swing and a miss.
Compelling PEVs must have DCFC.
For all those saying that the Nissan/Renault/mitsubishsi alliance is “leading the charge” this is proof that it most certainly is not.
What’s the point ? All Nissan cars have DC fast charging. You want a Renault-Nissan with DC ? Buy a Leaf !
For Zoé the choice of Renault is 22 kW or 44 kW AC charging probably because the price of a 44 kW AC “charging” station is a fraction of the prince of a DC 50 kW. So many small business and communities have installed 44 kW stations all over Europe, even if it is for only one car (for now).
So OK Zoé could have CSS, at an extra cost (price and space), but what for ? In France for example all DC 50 kW stations offer a AC 44 kW outlet. DC would be valuable for 100+ kW but were are the stations ?
Ionity, E-Via Flax-E, Mega-E… they are all coming, just need to charge first 😉
43kW ist not slow
Needed upgrade. Highway merging should be made easy and safe. The old Zoe was a bit slow at those speeds.
Sure 22 kW ac isn’t great for longer trips. But for a commuter and shopping car it’s great. In the Netherlands there are lots of 11 or 22 kW chargers near shopping centers or at work places, the Zoe can charge up pretty fast on those.
It seems to have reintroduced 44kw AC as standard.
Too slow. Both slow 0-100 kph at 11.4 seconds and slow charging at 43 kW. 0-100 should be under 8 seconds at least, though under 9 would suffice. For fast charging I think 75 kW is the new minimum needed to be taken seriously.
This would have been an impressive car 2 years ago, but not now.
I really don’t think we will see these changes in current gen Zoe. It’s been around for a while and I suspect things like CCS fast charging and powerful motors to appear in the next generation.
The new 60 kWh Leaf will be the showcase of things to come for the alliance.
And btw 11.4 seconds to 100 km/h is plenty.
My 2013 Volt does 0-60 mph in right around 8.5 seconds, and when I am merging onto an interstate it is fairly pokey.
My Volt isn’t as quick as I would like it to be.
Sub-8 second should be the minimum quickness for a modern sedan/hatchback. Trucks and vans can be slower but if you are driving a car that costs more than $20k, you deserve a quicker 0-60. If you are driving a BEV, there is no reason it can’t be quicker, other than the car maker just doesn’t care.
This is actually a really nice car and there’s absolutely no need for all cars to be super fast.
I do agree on charging speed, though… they should improve that.
80KWh battery with about 65Kwh usable and not implementing active TMS?? Battery degradation must be insane with this one.
Would a more powerful motor/inverter result in a stronger regen. braking, and possible better efficiency?