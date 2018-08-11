Coca-Cola Purchases Fleet Of Opel Ampera-E Electric Cars
Coca-Cola finds that the Opel Ampera-E is a perfect fit for its operations in Norway
The Opel Ampera-E (the European clone of the Chevrolet Bolt EV) is not a common sight, as not many were sold after Opel was acquired by PSA from General Motors.
Through the first seven months of 2018, the Ampera-E is not even in top #20 of models for sales, despite the fact that it could be one of the most popular BEVs due to its long-range.
Anyways, recently Coca-Cola bumped the sales stats a little bit by introducing 100 Opel Ampera-E to its fleet in Norway.
Additionally, the company installed 176 charging points at its Norwegian headquarters. A large chunk of Coca-Cola employees in Norway already drive electric cars, as does a significant piece of the nation’s entire population, so more chargers are surely a welcome addition.
It’s becoming increasingly clear that fleet sales will be a sizeable percentage of electric car sales both abroad and back here in the U.S. The driving force behind this is, of course, cost savings in the long run.
5 Comments on "Coca-Cola Purchases Fleet Of Opel Ampera-E Electric Cars"
What are they hauling on the roof?
A stock of promotional coca cola bottle openers?
Anyways its killing their range on the highway.
If coke could buy 100 at a crack, you’d think this car is more available than we’ve been led to believe.
You can actually buy them? Wow!
So, they (GM) are still making Opels?