Coca-Cola Purchases Fleet Of Opel Ampera-E Electric Cars

BY MARK KANE

Coca-Cola finds that the Opel Ampera-E is a perfect fit for its operations in Norway

The Opel Ampera-E (the European clone of the Chevrolet Bolt EV) is not a common sight, as not many were sold after Opel was acquired by PSA from General Motors.

Through the first seven months of 2018, the Ampera-E is not even in top #20 of models for sales, despite the fact that it could be one of the most popular BEVs due to its long-range.

Anyways, recently Coca-Cola bumped the sales stats a little bit by introducing 100 Opel Ampera-E to its fleet in Norway.

Additionally, the company installed 176 charging points at its Norwegian headquarters. A large chunk of Coca-Cola employees in Norway already drive electric cars, as does a significant piece of the nation’s entire population, so more chargers are surely a welcome addition.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that fleet sales will be a sizeable percentage of electric car sales both abroad and back here in the U.S. The driving force behind this is, of course, cost savings in the long run.