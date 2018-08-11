  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Coca-Cola Purchases Fleet Of Opel Ampera-E Electric Cars

Coca-Cola Purchases Fleet Of Opel Ampera-E Electric Cars

4 H BY MARK KANE 5

Coca-Cola finds that the Opel Ampera-E is a perfect fit for its operations in Norway

The Opel Ampera-E (the European clone of the Chevrolet Bolt EV) is not a common sight, as not many were sold after Opel was acquired by PSA from General Motors.

Through the first seven months of 2018, the Ampera-E is not even in top #20 of models for sales, despite the fact that it could be one of the most popular BEVs due to its long-range.

Anyways, recently Coca-Cola bumped the sales stats a little bit by introducing 100 Opel Ampera-E to its fleet in Norway.

Opel Ampera-E & Chevrolet Bolt EV news
Chevrolet Bolt EV Continues To Shine In South Korea
Watch This Opel Ampera-E Fast Charge To 100% At 175 kW Charger
First Chevy Bolt EV Delivered In The United Arab Emirates

Additionally, the company installed 176 charging points at its Norwegian headquarters. A large chunk of Coca-Cola employees in Norway already drive electric cars, as does a significant piece of the nation’s entire population, so more chargers are surely a welcome addition.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that fleet sales will be a sizeable percentage of electric car sales both abroad and back here in the U.S. The driving force behind this is, of course, cost savings in the long run.

Categories: Chevrolet, Opel / Vauxhall

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Coca-Cola Purchases Fleet Of Opel Ampera-E Electric Cars"

newest oldest most voted
Kdawg

What are they hauling on the roof?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Get Real

A stock of promotional coca cola bottle openers?

Anyways its killing their range on the highway.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Bill Howland

If coke could buy 100 at a crack, you’d think this car is more available than we’ve been led to believe.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Senna

You can actually buy them? Wow!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
ModernMarvelFan

So, they (GM) are still making Opels?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago