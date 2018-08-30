Watch As China’s First Electric, Fully Self-Driving Taxis Hit the Road

1 H BY MARK KANE

Electric autonomous taxis are being tested in Guangzhou.

Guangzhou Public Transportation Group and state-backed carmaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) launched trials of the first three autonomous all-electric taxis in Guangzhou in Guangdong province, China.

The vehicles drive as shuttles between the university and the station, which to us means that there is fixed, programmed route and in the video we see that a test driver is required to take control of the car in any situation.

Anyways, the developments moves forward and passengers can take a ride to experience what it’s like to be driven by a robot.

“Equipped with radars and cameras, the electric vehicles developed by a GAC unit monitor their surroundings via 360-degree images. One or two supervisors ride along with passengers to ensure safety. WeRide.ai, a leading autonomous driving company, provides technical support.The partners hope to eventually expand the area and the duration of the test runs to cover the entire city.”

According to Nikkei, similar tests were recently done in Japan by taxi operator Hinomaru Kotsu and robot developer ZMP.

Source: asia.nikkei.com