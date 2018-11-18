China Sets New Plug-In Electric Car Sales Record In October 2018

4 H BY MARK KANE

Total sales are expected to exceed 1,000,000 this year.

China has not only set a new all-time record for plug-in electric car sales in October, but beat the previous one from September by a huge margin of 14% or about 14,500.

The total result is roughly 119,400 (up 85% year-over-year) at very high 5.8% market share (also a new record)!

Taking into consideration sales of almost 751,000 during the first 10 months of 2018 (at average 3.6% market share), there is a big chance to exceed 1,000,000 in 2018 (sales in the last months of the year are usually the highest in China).

October brings a huge record for the BAIC EC-Series, which the new version (with 30 kWh battery) priced at around $25,000 before subsidies went through the roof. 20,648 were sold last month (a new record for a plug-in model in a single month).

New highs were set by BYD Tang (6,037) and BYD Yuan (5,803). Fourth and fifth place in October were taken by the Hawtai EV160 (5,736 – new record) and Chery eQ (5,547 – best result in 2018).

Source: EV Sales Blog