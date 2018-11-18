China Sets New Plug-In Electric Car Sales Record In October 2018
Total sales are expected to exceed 1,000,000 this year.
China has not only set a new all-time record for plug-in electric car sales in October, but beat the previous one from September by a huge margin of 14% or about 14,500.
The total result is roughly 119,400 (up 85% year-over-year) at very high 5.8% market share (also a new record)!
Taking into consideration sales of almost 751,000 during the first 10 months of 2018 (at average 3.6% market share), there is a big chance to exceed 1,000,000 in 2018 (sales in the last months of the year are usually the highest in China).
October brings a huge record for the BAIC EC-Series, which the new version (with 30 kWh battery) priced at around $25,000 before subsidies went through the roof. 20,648 were sold last month (a new record for a plug-in model in a single month).
New highs were set by BYD Tang (6,037) and BYD Yuan (5,803). Fourth and fifth place in October were taken by the Hawtai EV160 (5,736 – new record) and Chery eQ (5,547 – best result in 2018).
With more new models from Chinese brands, sales growth will continue in November, December. From 2019, 10% of all cars should be NEVs (New Energy Vehicles). NEVs can be BEV or PHEV or fuel cell vehicles. That share will be increased to 12% in 2020. The companies that does not meet this, should buy credits from the other companies.
Also, companies now releasing EVs with good batteries. This is because of policy change that gives more subsidies for high range, high density and better efficiency models.
Companies require credits worth 10% and then 12% of sales.
Credits range from 2 to 6 per vehicle. If only getting 2 credits per vehicle, that would be 5% and 6% of sales, with lower percentages if longer range.
I think this is the first month Tesla didn’t have any vehicles sold in China. Xi offered buying 100 billion more and lowering auto tarriff down to 15% from 25%. Trump said no and added $250 billion in tarriff on China. China than imposed 40% tarriff on autos. Xi also allowed Tesla to set up factory without a Chinese partner a first and a sign China is heading in the right direction.
Trump will ultimately accept Xi’s previous deal and claim a great victory.