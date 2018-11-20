To Ease Scare, Children Can Now Drive A Tesla Model S To Surgery

6 H BY MARK KANE

Electric cars for the service of children

Children and young people at Sheffield Children’s Hospital in the UK can forget about problems for a moment by driving electric cars thanks to the UK Tesla Owners Group.

Peter and Sarah Crown from Dronfield recently donated the Tesla Model S toy car, which can be used to take children having operations to the operating theatres.

“Peter said: “Sarah and I are delighted that we have been able to donate the mini Tesla Model S to Sheffield Children’s and hope that the patients who use it will get as much enjoyment from it as we do driving the bigger version!”Six year old James Webb was the first to drive the mini Tesla on his way to surgery. His dad Barry said: “James’ opportunity to drive the Tesla car to Theatre definitely added a fun and exciting element to a daunting experience, giving him something to look forward to during his wait and helping to alleviate his anxiety in the run up to his operation. He really enjoyed the experience and would definitely recommend it.””

According to the article, there are more Tesla owners whodonated their mini Tesla cars to local hospitals, which is one of those small little things that makes world a better place.

Jamie Shepherd, the Theatre Manager at Sheffield Children’s, said:

“Having a surgery can be a scary time for some children but this will help to make the whole experience much more fun for them.”

Source: sheffield.bigstamp.uk