Check Out These Toasted Tesla Model 3 Brakes

Them’s the brakes

The Tesla Model 3 was not built to set lap records straight out of the box. So, what happens if you run it at high speeds for multiple orbits of a course like, say, Laguna Seca? Well, as we learned last week from owner Matt Crowley who did just that, on your fourth go-round you can find yourself arriving at turn two at over 100 miles an hour and learn that your brakes have given up the ghost. Not ideal.

While the brake pads Tesla equips the Model 3 with may be just fine for regular street use, and will likely last many tens of thousands of miles — regenerative braking bears the brunt of the slow-down stress under typical conditions — on a track the story is far different. A little math tells us the pads were gone after negotiating 45 turns in just nine miles.

What do worn out brakes on a Model 3 look like? We’re glad you asked. Mr. Crowley posted the above video to show us the damage down before he sends it off to the Service Center for new pads all around, and, quite possibly, front rotors.

In the process, we also get a step-by-step guide to removing the pads, plus a look at the new progressive coil springs from Unplugged Performancethat Crowley had fitted, which lower the car by 1.5 inches.

To avoid the situation like this, we suggest looking into a higher spec brake pad, as well as a high-temp brake fluid. Braided steel brake lines wouldn’t be a bad idea either, just to be on the safe side.

