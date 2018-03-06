Check Out Porsche Mission E In Augmented Reality

7 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How about a better look at the upcoming Porsche Mission E in all of its glory?

YouTuber Edmund Manasan visited the recent Canadian International Auto Show and happened upon the “Mission E Experience” showcase. As you can see, it looks like a clay model of the upcoming Porsche battery-electric car.

This augmented reality display allows you to see the car in its entirety (inside and out) for the first time. It seems you simply download the supporting app on your smartphone and then you can check it out. There are three main categories on the app: Concept, Electric Drive, and Charging.

Charging shows the inner workings of the car (chassis), namely the powertrain and battery pack. It also lists some information about charging on the screen. As you walk around the model, you can put your phone near certain areas and get additional menu choices, including interior and aerodynamics.

The finite details are truly incredible. There’s basically nothing you can’t see, and your choice of angles is infinitesimal.

Video description via Edmund Manasan on YouTube: A look in to the 2020 Mission E. The future of Porsche Electric Drives

