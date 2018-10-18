Which Are The Cheapest EVs To Own?
1 H BY JIM GORZELANY 3
You have to consider all of an EV’s long-term ownership costs to determine which is the best deal.
There’s a distinct difference between what it costs to purchase a given vehicle and what you’ll actually pay to own it over time. Electric vehicles are no exception. To determine which would be the best long-term deal, you’ll want to consider the costs of depreciation – how much the vehicle will have lost in value at trade-in time – how much energy it consumes, and the cost of insurance premiums, maintenance charges, state fees, and out-of-warranty repair bills.
As with any vehicle type, depreciation is the biggest hit to the pocketbook, but here it’s offset by the one-time $7,500 federal tax credit granted to EV buyers, along with any state-specific incentives that may apply. Like other high-priced luxury cars, Tesla EVs take the biggest hit in loss of value over time, simply because there’s more money at stake to lose. What’s more, tax credits for Tesla models are scheduled to phase out during 2019 unless Congress takes action to extend them.
Fortunately, it costs less to keep an EV running than a comparable conventionally powered model, especially if it’s charged at home. According to the EPA, the Ford Focus Electric, which is rated at the electric equivalent of 107 “e-mpg” in combined city/highway driving, is estimated to cost an owner $500 less to drive 15,000 miles than a gas-powered Focus at 28 mpg.
Maintenance costs are also lower. EV owners avoid having to pay for many regular service procedures, including oil changes, cooling system flushes, transmission servicing and replacing the air filter, spark plugs, and drive belts.
We dug deep into the five-year cost of ownership estimates compiled by both Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds.com to determine which five EVs will cost their owners the least amount of money, overall. We’re presenting them in the accompanying slideshow.
Unfortunately, neither source yet offers cost estimates for some of the most recent models, like the Tesla Model 3, Honda Clarity Electric and Jaguar I-Pace. Both sources calculate costs a bit differently (KBB considers the tax credit as part of taxes and fees, for example), and neither source has yet updated the figures for the 2019 model year, but this should give you a good idea of the variables involved and how they stack up.
Costs quoted are for base models without options and are based on variables applicable to Chicago, IL. Depending on where you live, the cost of electricity, prevailing labor rates, insurance premiums, and taxes and fees may be a bit higher or lower.
5. Chevrolet Bolt EV
Energy: $1,718
Insurance: $6,810
Financing: $2,420
State Fees: ($5,547)
Maintenance: $2,163
Repairs: $2,028
Depreciation: $25,901
Total Five-Year Ownership Costs: $34,493
Source: KBB.com.
4. Kia Soul EV
Energy: $1,900
Insurance: $6,565
Financing: $2,259
State Fees: ($5,630)
Maintenance: $1,477
Repairs: $623
Depreciation: $26,532
Total Five-Year Ownership Costs: $33,726
Source: KBB.com.
3. Nissan Leaf
Energy: $1,823
Insurance: $6,120
Financing: $2,089
State Fees: ($5,719)
Maintenance: $1,936
Repairs: $1,869
Depreciation: $24,819
Total Five-Year Ownership Costs: $32,937
Source: KBB.com.
2. Ford Focus Electric
Energy: $2,004
Insurance: $6,280
Financing: $2,026
State Fees: ($5,752)
Maintenance: $2,297
Repairs: $1,869
Depreciation: $23,147
Total Five-Year Ownership Costs: $31,871
Source: KBB.com.
1. Smart ForTwo Electric Drive
Energy: $3,317
Insurance: $3,475
Financing: $3,632
Taxes and Fees: $2,255
Maintenance: $3,727
Repairs: $977
Depreciation: $16,051
Tax Credit: ($7,500)
Total Five-Year Ownership Costs: $25,904
Source: Edmunds.com.
Categories: Chevrolet, Deals, Ford, Kia, Lists, Nissan, Smart
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Which Are The Cheapest EVs To Own?"
The depreciation is calculated from MSRP and as we all know that none of those cars are sold at MSRP.
Where did the repair and maintenance number come from? Why would Bolt has $2K repair cost while the Smart EV only has $977?
According to CR the reliability of the Bolt is among the best of the 5, yet the KBB listed the cost of repair as the most among the 5? Where did KBB get its data from? Why would any of those 5 cars need $2K of maintenance in 5 years? I don’t think I even spent more than $800 on my Volt for the last 7 years with 90K miles. That is mostly due to 1 set of tires and 3 oil change, 4 cabin air filter, 3 sets of wipers and 2 engine air filter. Tires were about $600 out of that $800 and the next most expensive items were the cabin air filters. 3 oil change only cost me $35 each for 2 of them and first one was free. Engine air filter cost me $18 each.
Some of those KBB estimate is way out of wack.
ICE vehicles are cheaper to own when you consider everything involved, including insurance, depreciation, and excise taxes where applicable.
Incorrect -Look at the text above:
“Fortunately, it costs less to keep an EV running than a comparable conventionally powered model, especially if it’s charged at home. According to the EPA, the Ford Focus Electric, which is rated at the electric equivalent of 107 “e-mpg” in combined city/highway driving, is estimated to cost an owner $500 less to drive 15,000 miles than a gas-powered Focus at 28 mpg.”