Super Cheap & Oh-So Cute Ora R1 Launches In China

Odd name, but cute stylin’

The ORA R1, the second model under Great Wall Motor’s NEV brand ORA, officially hit the market on December 26. Prices for the four variants of the new model range between RMB59,800 ($8,668 USD) and RMB77,800 with subsidies.

The ORA R1’s compact squarish exterior shape featuring a couple of circular headlights looks pretty cute. The block-style grille carries a charging port in the exact middle. Beside, four openings on each rim resembling a cross highlight distinctiveness for the vehicle.

The new EV model measures 3,495mm long, 1,660mm wide and 1,560mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,475mm.

The cabin, mainly covered by black and white, is designed to cater to younger consumers. The interior boasts a cute styling which is characterized by lots of round elements, such as dual dashboard, air conditioner vents, three-spoke steering wheel and gearshift. A large-sized floating center console display generates a futuristic sense, while is still in tune with the overall retro style.

To facilitate drivers’ operation, the ORA R1 boasts a series of amenities that allow users to remotely check and diagnose vehicles’status, activate air conditioner, open/close car doors as well as make an appointment for electric charging. Other standard highlights include bluetooth key, vehicle-mobile phone connected system and hill-start assist control. The top-spec variant carries daytime running lights, electrical park brake, electronic stability program, six airbags and smart front-view system.

Powering the vehicle is an electric motor code-named TZ180XS62BZ that churns out a maximum output of 35kW and a ternary-lithium battery pack. The combined range for the basic-level variant and medium/top-spec variant are 310km and 351km respectively.

Source: Gasgoo