CATL Breaks Into 300+ Wh/kg Energy Density On Battery Cell Level

BY MARK KANE

More range or lighter electric vehicles on the horizon

Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) announced that its new lithium-ion cell sample achieved energy density of 304 Wh/kg.

The value was unofficially known from at least mid-2018 when confidential data leaked with a planned result of 300 Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L using a Ni-rich cathode and a Graphite/Si anode.

We believe that currently, no battery manufacturer has yet to reach 300 Wh/kg for lithium-ion batteries for electric cars in volume production as the state-of-the-art cells are at around 250 Wh/kg.

Let’s calculate the weight benefit of higher energy dense batteries for example packs:

  • 50 kWh at 250 Wh/kg: 200 kg
  • 50 kWh at 300 Wh/kg: 166 kg (down 34 kg or 17%)

From CATL’s presentation (slide shown by pushevs.com in mid-2018):

Source: chinadaily.com.cn, pushevs.com

9 Comments on "CATL Breaks Into 300+ Wh/kg Energy Density On Battery Cell Level"

NAJEEB

CATL is moving ahead on all fronts speed of manufacturing and innovation. All the best

51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
Franco

Something wrong with the Math here?
50 kWh at 250 Wh/kg: 200 kg
50 kWh at 300 Wh/kg: 166 kg (down 34 kg or 17%)

How is the Tesla battery so much heavier?
Tesla 85 kWh battery pack weighs 1,200 lb (540 kg)

41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
Doggydogworld

Pack weight includes more than just cells.

35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
Will

Because they are comparing the performance of their best individual cells in laboratory conditions to the real life performance of the competitors complete packs, including cooling and other support systems.

35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
gruf

cell density not pack density

33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
philip d

This is great news for Tesla’s Model 3 production in China.

33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
Will

No way, this looks like they are comparing the performance of thier best cells in laboratory conditions to the real world performance of thier competitors complete packs.

Lets see how these perform in a car before we reach any conclusions.

28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
Eric Cote

No, they’re doing standard comparisons of cell density to cell density. Packs in the real world include the framing, electronics to balance the cells, coolant routing, etc. and are heavier because of all those things.

It’s an apples to apples comparison of today’s cell densities versus their breakthrough.

5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago
Kosh

I hope CATL isn’t producing B*llsh*t….

15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago