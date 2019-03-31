CATL Breaks Into 300+ Wh/kg Energy Density On Battery Cell Level
More range or lighter electric vehicles on the horizon
Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) announced that its new lithium-ion cell sample achieved energy density of 304 Wh/kg.
The value was unofficially known from at least mid-2018 when confidential data leaked with a planned result of 300 Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L using a Ni-rich cathode and a Graphite/Si anode.
We believe that currently, no battery manufacturer has yet to reach 300 Wh/kg for lithium-ion batteries for electric cars in volume production as the state-of-the-art cells are at around 250 Wh/kg.
Let’s calculate the weight benefit of higher energy dense batteries for example packs:
- 50 kWh at 250 Wh/kg: 200 kg
- 50 kWh at 300 Wh/kg: 166 kg (down 34 kg or 17%)
From CATL’s presentation (slide shown by pushevs.com in mid-2018):
Source: chinadaily.com.cn, pushevs.com
CATL is moving ahead on all fronts speed of manufacturing and innovation. All the best
Something wrong with the Math here?
50 kWh at 250 Wh/kg: 200 kg
50 kWh at 300 Wh/kg: 166 kg (down 34 kg or 17%)
How is the Tesla battery so much heavier?
Tesla 85 kWh battery pack weighs 1,200 lb (540 kg)
Pack weight includes more than just cells.
Because they are comparing the performance of their best individual cells in laboratory conditions to the real life performance of the competitors complete packs, including cooling and other support systems.
cell density not pack density
This is great news for Tesla’s Model 3 production in China.
No way, this looks like they are comparing the performance of thier best cells in laboratory conditions to the real world performance of thier competitors complete packs.
Lets see how these perform in a car before we reach any conclusions.
No, they’re doing standard comparisons of cell density to cell density. Packs in the real world include the framing, electronics to balance the cells, coolant routing, etc. and are heavier because of all those things.
It’s an apples to apples comparison of today’s cell densities versus their breakthrough.
I hope CATL isn’t producing B*llsh*t….