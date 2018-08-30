Canada Gets Its First Fully Electric Vessels: 2 Massive Ferries
Electrification hits the “sea” in Canada
First electric ferries in Canada are to begin operation from 2020, according to SCHOTTEL, which was contracted by Damen Shipyards to provide propulsion for two vessels.
Two units are scheduled for conversions:
- Amherst Island (above) in 2020 – With a length of 68 m and width of 25 m, it will accommodate up to 300 people and 42 cars
- Wolfe Island (below) in 2021 – will have a length of 98 m and a width of 25 m for transporting up to 399 passengers and 75 cars
Both ferries will be powered mainly from batteries but will get a diesel engine as backup to ensure mobility. Operational speed is to be 12 knots (13.8 mph or 22.2 km/h), which matches conventional propulsion.
“SCHOTTEL has signed a contract with Damen Shipyards to equip the first fully-electric vessels to operate in Canada. The new Amherst Island and Wolfe Island ferries will be propelled by four SCHOTTEL Twin Propellers STP 260 FP, each with an input power of up to 550 kW. The main propulsion is provided by batteries with a diesel engine as backup to ensure mobility. The propulsion concept implies a power intake increase up to 650 kW due to an enhanced draught provided by the batteries. In accordance with their field of operation in the Lake Ontario/St. Laurence River of the Canadian province of Ontario, the thrusters will fulfil the requirements of Ice Class 1A.
Common concept for future innovations
“There has been close cooperation with SCHOTTEL in this project that aimed at identifying high efficient future innovations and green technologies for sustainable power solutions. SCHOTTEL’s international network and propulsion knowledge that we have relied on for decades and we already have supported, made this project a comprehensive solution for the customer”, says Damen Shipyard’s Leo Postma, Area Manager Canada.
The two new double-ended ferries will be operated by MTO, the ferry service of the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario. Damen’s full electrification concept for the ferries serving Kingston and Wolfe Island, as well as Millhaven and Amherst Island, will reduce emissions by the equivalent of 7 million kg carbon dioxide per year.”
Source: SCHOTTEL via Green Car Congress
11 Comments on "Canada Gets Its First Fully Electric Vessels: 2 Massive Ferries"
This alone could equal the oil offset of at least 1,200 Tesla Model 3 cars due to ship’s needing to devour so much oil.
Also No5 bunker fuel is the dirtiest kind of oil burning there is.
Cruise Ships: Electric in 5 years, or 50 years?
It works for Ferries because they are docked (and hence chargeable) for a significant percentage of time, especially for these two routes as they are very short.
A BEV cruise ship might use as much power for passenger activities (heating pools, running A/C, purifying water, lights, music, etc) than propulsion, so the problem space is entirely different.
Well, they’re already diesel-electric. And some use full shore power where available.
So, I think you’ll just see a creep in the amount of batteries on board.
You can check the site of Meyer Werft for example. LNG in the short term. Think 50 MW of installed power.
5-10 years, they are at shore quite often and as weight doesn’t matter much for vessels only cost parameter is at stake for batteries to penetrate this market.
Yes, the weight counts very much as well as costs but batteries do not have the capacity required, you’ll see LNG for many applications.
Not sure how you come up with the number, but I like it.
Distance & travel time for the ferry route? Battery capacity? Charging rate & time on the shore?
Wikipedia says Amherst Island is only 3km offshore from Millhaven/Kingston, and has 450 residents. It doesn’t seem to lead anywhere else (a little to the south is already the US-Canada border in the middle of the St Laurence).
Wolfe Island is a similar story.
Unclear why these routes would need such large ferries, or a backup diesel engine. I’d expect a route would have to run many times daily, like the Scandinavian ones reported on here the past couple of years, to pay back the cost — esp. since this is new ship construction, not a conversion.
Anyone know the economic logic here?
All that aside, good for Ontario that they’re doing this — they do have lots of hydro power — and I hope to see BC following suit.
This should have been done first in BC – we just finished replacing a few interior ferries recently. Another opportunity is coming up with the Kootenay Lake ferry… I really hope MOTI has some vision and puts out a tender for electric-only solutions.
The Quyon Ferry between Ontario and Quebec has been electric for a few years, has a back-up generator.
http://www.quyonferry.com/