California’s New Purple HOV Sticker To Debut In January 2019
Soon, electric cars in California will be able to benefit from a new HOV sticker that will allow driving in the state’s carpool lanes with no carpool evidence in tow.
Yes, we all know California is pushing EV adoption hardcore. The state has forever been at the advent of supporting new technology and pushing electric vehicle adoption forth like none other. Now, it’s upping its ante on electric vehicle adoption even further. Beginning after the new year, some electric car owners will able to acquire a brand-new PURPLE sticker, which will allow them to access CA’s carpool (HOV) lanes even as a lone commuter.
This new purple decal is set to go in effect on January 1, 2019 and remain valid until January 1, 2023. This actually gives commuters one extra year on top of previous legislation that allows current white, green, and red stickers to remain intact through January 1, 2022.
Not only are we happy that the U.S. state of California is establishing this newfound sticker, but we also hope it will invoke other states (preferably not only of the CARB variety) to issue similar incentives. We can only wish and cross our fingers that the status of EVs and the push for electric car adoption will leak to multiple states throughout the U.S. and beyond.
It’s important to note that you can’t attain this new and advantageous purple sticker unless you have a new plug-in vehicle and/or have never applied for and used a different color sticker for that car in the past.
If you live in California or have ever visited its major cities, you’re more than likely well aware that traffic is a significant issue that’s getting exponentially worse. This is a necessary step to push EV adoption and something that should be easy for other states to get on the bill. Whether or not other states can get it passed is the question.
Source: Green Car Reports
Actually only the RED stickers will be valid (I believe until 2022) and all the others expire Dec 31, 2019 so in a few weeks! And, people who had those stickers CANNOT apply for a purple! This is a huge deal here, as many people with only 2 or 3 year old EVs in CA will no longer be able to drive in the carpool lanes. This “clears out” all the traffic from these lanes, only new RED/PURPLE allowed.
IMPORTANT!!!
Mine is a 2016 and was able to reapply to switch from white to the new red sticker. It all depends when you originally applied for the sticker. If you applied in 2017 or close then you are eligible for the switch. I got my white in late 2016.
They need to stop issuing to Plugin Hybrids.
No need to keep the ICE alive, issue only to full on 100% EV.
From a “drive green” perspective, I get it. Electric cars don’t burn gas, thus are better for environment and should be encouraged, etc. But allowing single-occupant cars to travel on lanes designed for multi-occupant cars defeats the purpose of such lanes because it does not actually reduce traffic congestion.
The HOV lanes were primarily designed to reduce pollution from exhaust and NOT dedicated to only to reduce traffic.
They’re HOV lanes, meaning high occupancy vehicle. In terms of pollution, single occupants in an EVs does count as high occupancy. And if you have three people in a gas car, it can be just as efficient as three EVs with one occupant each.
From a pollution standpoint, yes. But it does nothing to address more systemic issues of traffic congestion and gridlock that can be just as problematic. Perhaps I have too much hope for the system, but I’d want it to be there for more than just pollution reduction.
Dear IEV, please include the link to where the OC Detailing video is that shows how to put the decals on in a way that doesn’t ruin the paint when it’s removed due to expiration.
I’ve heard many folks gripe about the sticker removal……..lol, and they’re right!
This article has some inaccuracies. White and green stickers are NOT good after Jan 1, 2019. Only Red and Purple will be valid. Some white and green sticker owners (only 2017/2018) are able to upgrade to Red stickers
They’re not good on* January 1, 2019 and onwards. Please try not to get people $500 tickets on new years day.
LMAO…… +1
Previous green (plug-in-hybrids) and white stickers (EVs and other green vehicles) were valid till January 1, 2019. Recent applicants (after January 1, 2017) to red or green stickers were given an extension with a red sticker.
Moving forward, California clean air vehicle stickers will be valid for up to 4 years (The year the sticker was applied and three full calendar years after). To differentiate what is a valid sticker and aid in enforcement, DMV will be issuing a new color each year.
– Yellow stickers (hybrids) were valid till July 1, 2011.
– White and green stickers will be valid till January 1, 2019 (per AB 266).
– Red stickers will be valid until January 1, 2022.
– Purple stickers will be valid January 1, 2023.
– A future TBD color stickers will be valid January 1, 2024 and so on…
Where is the rainbow 🌈 sticker?
They haven’t decided what cars would “Identify” with it……….ROTFLMAO.
Electric cars have always had access to the HOV lanes, this is not new. What is new, misrepresented and completely left out of this press release is that many/most existing electric car owners are going to lose that privilege very soon.