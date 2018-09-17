A New Cadillac Electric Halo Car Could Potentially Be In The Works
New Cadillac President Steve Carlisle notes that electric vehicles have “really good performance”. New “halo car” would be more interesting with a “different propulsion system”.
Former Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen never fully committed to hybrids, plug-in hybrids or electrics during his tenure. Cadillac also missed out on industry trends moving away from sedans and towards crossovers. These and other missteps undoubtedly hurt the appeal of the American luxury brand in it’s home market compared to competitors.
While Cadillac was stumbling in the U.S., it and other General Motors brands were seeing a resurgence in Canada under then GM Canada president Steve Carlisle. No doubt this played a large role in Carlisle being placed into the role of President at Cadillac in April.
However, before Johan de Nysschen left, he set into place plans for more crossovers in the lineup. In addition, he said that Cadillac will be getting a “disproportionate share” of the electric vehicle lineup and technological innovations at GM.
Carlisle will ultimately be the one seeing these changes through. With Tesla making a splash with record breaking Model 3 sales and German competitors finally entering the market with long range electric vehicles, the brand cannot be left behind. So like other luxury automakers, Cadillac is tapping the brakes on future Diesel development and turning towards “electrification”.
Is a new electric halo car perhaps on the way for Cadillac?
Currently, Cadillac’s only plug-in offering is the CT6 PHEV. The vehicle sells modestly in China but is a complete non-player in North American markets. The Voltec-based ELR was a gorgeous ‘halo car’ built in small numbers that never achieved success. It was vastly overpriced for what it offered in comparison to the Volt or Tesla Model S. Carlisle states that more differentiation is needed to complete globally:
We have an arsenal of products and technologies that will create even more differentiation for Cadillac and establish a very unique and attractive position for us in the global marketplaces
With the importance of the brand in China, more electric offerings will be needed to comply with government regulations. But in the U.S., the brand is just in desperate need of an identity. A lineup of electric performance vehicles could do just that.
At a recent event for the XT4, Carlisle was asked if there was a new high performance “halo car” based on the Corvette on the way for the brand. Although he would not directly answer the question, he did note that electric vehicles bring “very good performance” and that if such a “halo car” was on the way “if it were somehow a different propulsion system that might be more interesting.”
Hopefully this willingness to change the status quo will push them to embracing electrics.
Source: Automotive News
“President Johan de Nysschen never fully committed to hybrids, plug-in hybrids or electrics during his tenure” – he outright advocated against them. He was often quoted saying “clean diesel is the way to go”.
I’m glad that GM came to its senses and fired that guy.
An electric XT4 might be interesting. The size competes directly with the (also non-existent) Model Y.
Heck, while you’re at it, make an XT5 BEV to compete with the Model X, iPace, E-Tron, etc.
And then again, a Cadillac PHEV pickup would have zero competition. The CT6 PHEV drivetrain is strong enough.
Still waiting for my Buick BEV cross-over.
Well, the Model Y will certainly be existent much sooner than anything Cadillac starts working on only now…
Who says they can’t get on a platform GM has been working on and hasn’t told you about yet?
Model 3 reservations started on March 31st, 2016 and didn’t deliver in earnest until Dec 2017.
Model Y reservations are not open yet. No hatched chickens to count yet.
“Electric Halo Car” = Obsolete EV think from GM Bob Lutz era.
New day now…
EV has gone mainstream.
Then why exactly is Tesla working on the new Roadster to put a ‘hardcore smackdown to gas-powered cars’?
Well…you’re both right. Electrics should be the mainstream of the luxury segment. But the Tesla roadster is a “Halo car” with insane acceleration & whatever crazy things they add on like those cold gas thrusters.
Mid-engine Corvette with electric drivetrain – you heard it right here first.
Easiest “clean” swap ever.
Corvette is a Chevy not a Cadillac, GM would have to rebadge the Corvette with a different model name.
I’ve been saying this for a while…I can’t see how anyone can make a non-electric “luxury” car at this point. EVs are completely silent, have no engine vibration, no toxic emissions spewing out, more reliability, no lurching transmission, the best acceleration, and can be fueled at home so you don’t need to deal with the proletariat.
How can an ICE vehicle even claim to be “luxury” when it’s noisy, vibrating, spewing toxic emissions, lurching as you accelerate, etc.??
Dealing with the proletariat is always problematic, just go to any gas station😁