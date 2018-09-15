Cadillac To Ditch Diesel In Favor Of Electric
Cadillac put diesel engine development on hold.
Diesel passenger cars have been in retreat for several years and its seems that Cadillac finally realized that the trend is irreversible, as at the same time electrification is rising.
More and more manufacturers are deciding to stop offering diesel engines in further models as the natural consequence of lower sales and high costs of adopting those engines to tightening emission requirements. In the case of Cadillac, the problem is also linked to the sale of Opel by GM, as Opel took part of the costs of diesel development on itself for the group.
Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said in an interview that diesel engine development is now on hold as the program already survived quite long since Volkswagen’s dieselgate. There still might be few more diesel options, but overall the new direction is electrification.
“We have been working on diesel, but the markets may be changing more quickly than we anticipated. Going forward, we will focus on electrification.”
“…Carlisle confirmed the program is on hold.”
Hopefully Cadillac will try harder as 186 made-in-China CT6 PHEVs sold in eight months of the year is not a big achievemnt on the plug-in market of 190,000 YTD in the U.S.
Source: Automotive News
11 Comments on "Cadillac To Ditch Diesel In Favor Of Electric"
Not coincidentally, Johan de Nysschen was finally fired a few months ago.
Read the GM statements in this link, https://www.motor1.com/news/239588/cadillac-names-new-president/
You can almost hear them saying “He is too stubborn to electrify the lineup, and now Callidlac is in trouble. We are replacing him with someone who doesn’t hate plug in vehicles.”
He did manage to get his boring naming scheme in at Caddy. Wonder who his next victim will be, Lexus?
P.S. I don’t remember his firing getting covered on IEVs. Searching only turned up when Infiniti and Cadillac hired him despite his anti-plug reputation.
Will. GM needs to cover thier brands with better presidents that are on the same goal of electrification. Caddy and Buick should be in forefront. By now the Regal crossX wagon should have voltec and bigger battery then the volt
They need to up the the battery to 50 AER and lower the price.
GM need to change its onboard charger to 7KWH! 3KWH ? IT’S A JOKE!
They are for the 2019 Volt, and the Bolt already has the faster charger. No more 3 kw chargers.
So ist stops after 3kWh??
The market has been changing more than we anticipated.
That’s the problem with having a mind set from the 20th century.
Agree entirely, diesel is so 20th century.
Yes, though GM has not thought so until very recently.
Here is their view from 4/20 2017: When a spokesperson, manager, touted the benefits of diesels and how it’s just an uneducated (you’re stupid) public’s fault, for not liking diesel.
At about 2:40 the BS, on diesel, begins. Least we forget.
Autoline: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UThXVCNSlyE
I do not believe them for a minute.
They have analyst working for them and they normally know what is coming.
They simply resist, I do not know the reason, could be that they have share with big petro companies and/or see that will will be loosing money with part and service, EV have fewer parts to change.
They did bet big on the retro mindset of the orange one and did not expect the market to go for electric so fast.
Serves them right.
If they would at least produce tons of the Bolt.