BYTON Releases New Interior Teaser Image Of Electric SUV

45 M BY MARK KANE

You think Tesla Model 3 has an unusual interior? Look at that!

BYTON will be back at the 2019 CES and it’s expected that the Chinese company will present a production-ready version of the M-Byte, scheduled for market launch later this year.

The all-electric SUV will be the first model in BYTON’s lineup and needs to blaze the trail for its special features like the wide display in front and another one in the steering wheel. The company says that the interface will be most intuitive in the industry:

Time to put a promise into action. Stay tuned for the reveal of the world’s most intuitive automotive interface. Tune into our livestream to take part in a journey that will revolutionize your mobility experience.

The teaser above reveals that displays will really be implemented in the production model, but at the same time doesn’t show much (check images of the previous concept down below).

BYTON M-Byte concept specs:

Battery: 71 or 95 kWh for 250 miles (400 km) or 323 (520 km) of range

Powertrain: 200 kW rear-wheel drive or 350 kW all-wheel drive

BYTON M-Byte concept interface