Byton M-Byte Electric SUV: The EV Dark Horse: Video

46 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Let’s take a deep dive into the upcoming Byton M-Byte electric SUV.

Sean Mitchell from AllThingsEV.info calls the M-Byte the EV dark horse, so we’re going to take a look at his reasoning. Just the other day, we shared Sean’s video comparing the Byton SUV to the Tesla Model S and Model X. Now, he provides us with a more in-depth look into the M-Byte.

Sean saw the M-Byte and the K-Byte for the first time at the recent LA Auto Show. In this video, he focuses on Byton’s tech, the M-Byte’s performance, and the financial and leadership aspects of the company as a whole. As we’ve stated on numerous occasions, our own Tom Moloughney has been working closely with Byton and has spent a great deal of time with its prototypes. As far as Tom is concerned, Byton seems to have what it takes to become a viable force in the EV segment.

Why does Sean call the M-Byte the EV dark horse?

Sean seems to agree with Tom. Not much is known about Byton, but its vehicles appear to have the potential to become solid competitors in the EV space in the not-so-far future. First of all, its massive infotainment display is incredibly impressive. The company says its vehicles will be the world’s first “smart” and “intuitive” vehicles. The automaker also has plans to partner with Amazon Alexa, but even without Alexa, its prototypes feature innovative technologies that have never been seen before in a production vehicle.

Byton is actively raising money through multiple funding rounds. Thus far, the company has raised about $700 million. While that’s a lot of money, much more will be needed to get production off the ground. In addition to its work on financing, Byton has a compelling list of executives at the helm.

As with any automotive startup, the road will be long and it’s not going to be easy. Rivian is in a similar situation in terms of having great products, money coming in, and top-level leaders. However, consider the fact that Tesla has been at this for many years and is just beginning to make notable progress.

What do you think of Byton? Moreover, do you believe the M-Byte will make it to production? Let us know in the comment section below.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell on YouTube:

Byton M-Byte: The EV dark horse