BYD’s Total Sales Skyrocket Due To Success Of Electric Cars

16 M BY GASGOO

Lift off!

China’s automaker BYD reported that its Jan.-Feb. sales in 2019 totaled 70,753 units, edging up 3.12% year on year. Of that, the Feb. sales were 26,833 units, only 560 units more than that of a year ago.

For the first two months, new energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 43,097 units, skyrocketing 174.73% over the year-ago period. The sales of new energy PVs significantly surged 173.02% year on year to 42,010 units, among which 24,179 BEVs were sold with a marvelous leap of 3637.09%, and PHEV sales grew 20.97% from the previous year to 17,831 units.

As to monthly performance, the NEV sales in Feb. were 14,429 units, soaring 72.66% from the year-ago period, while slumping 49.67% month on month and even plunging 69.07% compared with the peak level of 46,650 units for last December.

From January to February, BYD’s fuel-burning vehicle sales sharply shrank 47.74% to 27,656 units. Especially, the sales of the sedan and the MPV segments presented year-on-year slump up to 52.67% and 60.26% respectively.

Regarding the month-by-month tendency, the monthly fuel-burning vehicle segment posted the second-month-in-a-row decline in February with 12,404 units sold.The installed capacity of new energy vehicle power battery and energy storage battery of BYD for the first two months of 2019 was approximately 2.32GWh.

BYD is ambitious to sell 650,000 vehicles in 2019 and plans to roll out nine or ten new models, including the all-new BYD Tang EV600, the Song MAX DM, the Yuan EV535 and the Song Pro, etc.

Source: Gasgoo