BYD Reveals e1 Pint-Sized Electric Car

Chinese automaker BYD recently revealed the photos of its all-new mini-sized BEV model—the BYD e1, which is expected to expand BYD’s deployment in new energy vehicle (NEV) area.

The exterior of the BYD e1 basically unchanged compared with the existing BYD F0. However, some nuances can still be discovered in the new model. For example, the closed-off grille flanked by dual circular headlight clusters looks quite fashionable. Besides, the iconic blue-and-white nameplate of “BYD” in the middle of the grille gives the BEV car its distinct profile.

The multi-layered essence of the BYD e1’s side profile is characterized by ridgy waistlines and lines on the wheel trims. It is noteworthy that the new model will not only offer several pure color options for vehicle body—the orange and the gray, but also give a two-tone variant further meet younger consumers’ needs over personality.

The BYD e1 measures 3,465mm long, 1,618mm wide and 1,500mm tall with a wheelbase spanning 2,340mm, according to the information previously submitted to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Powering the vehicle is a permanent magnet motor that produces 61hp (45kW) and a Ni-Co lithium manganate battery pack. Other facilities like rear parking camera, rear parking radar and shark fin antenna will be provided based on different configurators.

Source: Gasgoo