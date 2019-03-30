BYD Plug-In Electric Car Sales In China Increased By 70%

19 M BY MARK KANE

Seasonal bottom was reached, now it’s time to go up

February – as typical – brings a significant slowdown of the general volume of car sales in China, but BYD managed to increase its plug-in electric car sales by around 70% year-over-year to over 14,000. It’s kind of an achievement when the overall market collapsed 17% year-over-year.

The Chinese manufacturer currently not only sells the most plug-in cars in China, but also increases its share quicker than others.

BYD sales breakdown – no records this time: