BYD Plug-In Electric Car Sales In China Increased By 70%
19 M BY MARK KANE
Seasonal bottom was reached, now it’s time to go up
February – as typical – brings a significant slowdown of the general volume of car sales in China, but BYD managed to increase its plug-in electric car sales by around 70% year-over-year to over 14,000. It’s kind of an achievement when the overall market collapsed 17% year-over-year.
The Chinese manufacturer currently not only sells the most plug-in cars in China, but also increases its share quicker than others.
BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – February 2019
BYD sales breakdown – no records this time:
- Yuan BEV – 4,332
- Tang PHEV – 3,216
- e5 – 2,476
- Qin PHEV – 1,446
- Song PHEV – 1,383
- Qin BEV – 766
- Song BEV – 386
