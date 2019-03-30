  1. Home
  2. BYD
  3. BYD Plug-In Electric Car Sales In China Increased By 70%

19 M BY MARK KANE

Seasonal bottom was reached, now it’s time to go up

February – as typical – brings a significant slowdown of the general volume of car sales in China, but BYD managed to increase its plug-in electric car sales by around 70% year-over-year to over 14,000. It’s kind of an achievement when the overall market collapsed 17% year-over-year.

The Chinese manufacturer currently not only sells the most plug-in cars in China, but also increases its share quicker than others.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – February 2019

BYD sales breakdown – no records this time:

  • Yuan BEV – 4,332
  • Tang PHEV – 3,216
  • e5 – 2,476
  • Qin PHEV – 1,446
  • Song PHEV – 1,383
  • Qin BEV – 766
  • Song BEV – 386

