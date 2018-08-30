  1. Home
In October 2018 BYD Set 5th Straight Plug-In Electric Car Sales Record

BYD increased plug-in electric car sales every month since June 2018

In October 2018, sales of plug-in electric cars by BYD amounted in China to 26,066, which is a new record (over 1,000 more than in September) at an annual growth rate of 121%!

BYD managed to set five straight records for sales and we wouldn’t mind seeing further increases – maybe above 30,000 monthly by the end of this year?

Plug-in car sales for the second month in a row stand at 56% of total BYD car sales.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – October 2018

With 161,403 sales in China so far this year (up 102% year-over-year), BYD is on track to reach or even exceed the goal of 200,000 for 2018.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – October 2018

BYD offers six plug-in models. Two of those models are available in both BEV and PHEV versions, so a total of eight options.

BYD sales breakdown:

  • Tang PHEV – 6,037 (4rd full month of second-generation and 2nd straight new record)
  • Yuan BEV – 5,803 (5th month on the market and 5th straight new record)
  • e5 – 4,460 (a new record)
  • Qin PHEV – 3,889 + 1,250 BEV
  • Song PHEV – 3,160 + 1,078 BEV
  • e6 – 389

PHEV and BEVs are selling similarly:

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – October 2018

Benz

“With 161,403 sales in China so far this year (up 102% year-over-year), BYD is on track to reach or even exceed the goal of 200,000 for 2018.”

What will be the target for BYD in 2019?

Perhaps 400,000?

kimmi

Yep, their target is to double sales until 2020, so maybe 1 million by then.

