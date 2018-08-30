2 H BY MARK KANE

BYD increased plug-in electric car sales every month since June 2018

In October 2018, sales of plug-in electric cars by BYD amounted in China to 26,066, which is a new record (over 1,000 more than in September) at an annual growth rate of 121%!

BYD managed to set five straight records for sales and we wouldn’t mind seeing further increases – maybe above 30,000 monthly by the end of this year?

Plug-in car sales for the second month in a row stand at 56% of total BYD car sales.

With 161,403 sales in China so far this year (up 102% year-over-year), BYD is on track to reach or even exceed the goal of 200,000 for 2018.

BYD offers six plug-in models. Two of those models are available in both BEV and PHEV versions, so a total of eight options.

BYD sales breakdown:

Tang PHEV – 6,037 (4rd full month of second-generation and 2nd straight new record)

Yuan BEV – 5,803 (5th month on the market and 5th straight new record)

e5 – 4,460 (a new record)



Qin PHEV – 3,889 + 1,250 BEV

Song PHEV – 3,160 + 1,078 BEV



e6 – 389

PHEV and BEVs are selling similarly: