  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Why You Should Buy An Electric Car Now: Tax Credit In Jeopardy?

Why You Should Buy An Electric Car Now: Tax Credit In Jeopardy?

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 15

Why should you jump on the purchase of an electric car right away?

For those who aren’t in the loop, the U.S. federal EV tax credit is looming for Tesla and General Motors. We’re talking about $7,500 off a new car if your tax situation allows it. We’d suggest checking with a tax professional to make the determination.

More EV Tax Credit Coverage:
AUGUST UPDATE - 5 Automakers Closest To Losing The Federal Tax Credit
Tesla Reportedly Sues Ontario Government For Tax Credit Discrimination
Clock Ticks Down For Tesla/GM - New Bill Filed To Extend Tax Credit

Tesla has already officially surpassed 200,000 electric vehicles delivered in the U.S. to date. The automaker is now approaching its last “free” quarter wherein customers can receive the full $7,500 rebate. After this month, the savings dial down every quarter until the rebate disappears. According to our data and heavily researched estimates — which are adjusted when official quarterly data is disclosed — GM has sold 189,758 EVs. This means, in the next four months or so, the automaker will join Tesla in the sunset period.

If you live in Canada, you’re likely well aware that Ontario recently canceled its EV tax incentives and Tesla is now reportedly suing over the situation. In the U.S., the Trump Administration has already made it increasingly clear that they may do the same thing at any moment. Of course, Congress would have to approve it. The situation already presented itself and was thought to have already put the credit in a dire situation, but fortunately, it’s safe for the time being.

Nonetheless, we’ve seen a ton of legislation that rallies against the premise of electric vehicles and clean air. Additionally, Trump replaced on oil-friendly EPA chief with another that denies climate change. It’s not going to get any better anytime soon.

With that being said, taking advantage of purchasing an electric vehicle now and working out the specifics surrounding your current tax situation is a necessity. If you wait too long, that credit may either dwindle or vanish. So, if you’re on the fence, now’s the time to buy.

If you have any questions or concerns, hit us up in the comment section or at our site email.

CHEVROLET BOLT EV

Chevrolet Bolt EVs - finding more US driveways every month!
29 photos
The introduction (and US reception) of the Chevy Bolt EV has pulled forward GM's 200,000th sale by at least a year (now expected in Q2 2018) Chevrolet Bolt at the recent GM Official autocross event near Detroit. Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt EV The best option overall is generally to drive at normal speed Chevrolet Bolt Yes, even GM with the upcoming Chevy Bolt EV and all-time US sales leader Volt already under its belt is part of the group looking to take down fleet mpg and emission requirements Chevrolet Bolt Chevrolet Bolt EV Interior Chevrolet Bolt EV: Lots of useful room inside...and a fair about of standard finishes Bolt Interior Chevy Bolt Chevrolet Bolt EV - right-hand-drive?! Chevy Bolt rear seats The rear seating area offers plenty of room for passengers Unfortunately, the 2017 Chevy Bolt seats look better than that feel Inside the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt

CHEVY VOLT

2017 Chevrolet Volt
15 photos
Chevrolet Volt 2016 Chevrolet Volt Chevrolet Volt 2016 Chevrolet Volt The New 2016 Volt Features 53 Miles Of All-Electric Range, And A 1.5L Generator That Nets 42 MPG Thereafter Under The New CVRP Program, The Unemployed Person In San Francisco Can Now Get A $3,000 Rebate Off The 2016 Chevrolet Volt Next Generation Chevrolet Volt 2016 Chevrolet Volt 2016 Chevrolet Volt The Most Famous E-REV - 2017 Chevrolet Volt 2016 Chevrolet Volt 2016 Chevrolet Volt 2017 Chevrolet Volt Interior

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos
2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker’s popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the “optional” (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 front seats Tesla Model 3 at Atascadero, CA Supercharging station (via Mark F!) Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 The Tesla Model 3 is not hiding anymore! Tesla Model 3 (Image Credit: Tom Moloughney/InsideEVs) Tesla Model 3 Inside the Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 rear seats Tesla Model 3 Road Trip arrives in Tallahassee Tesla Model 3 charges in Tallahassee, trunk open.

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE

Tesla Model 3 Performance - Dual Motor Badge
10 photos
Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge) Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Wide Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Touchscreen

TESLA MODEL S

19 photos
Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Michael's Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Tesla Model S, Image Credit: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model S, Image Credit: Tesla Tesla Mode Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Tesla Model S P100D Inside the Tesla Model S, Image Credit: Tesla Tesla Model S Interior, Image Credit: Tesla Inside a Tesla Model S

TESLA MODEL X

Tesla Model X at Supercharger
29 photos
Tesla Model X at a Supercharger Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X (wallpaper 2,560x) Tesla says they know the issues with current Model 3 production, but didn't say that the issue had (as of yet) been resolved. Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X In White (click for high resolution) Tesla Model X (click for high resolution) As Seen With Skis Tesla Informs Model X Reservation Holders That It Will Be Opening Up More Configurations Soon, Hopes To Release All By Year's End Tesla Model X (click for high resolution) Tesla Model X Tesla Model X 3rd Row Seats Latching Mechanism Found Not Suitable For Europe Tesla Model X Interior/Belts Tesla Model X Gets 6-Seat Option New Design Studio Pictures Show What The Tesla Model X Can Accomodate Tesla Model X Roofline

Categories: Chevrolet, Tesla

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

15 Comments on "Why You Should Buy An Electric Car Now: Tax Credit In Jeopardy?"

newest oldest most voted
TM3x2 Chris

It is fairly obvious to assume that a lot of people will buy Tesla now just to get the full tax credit. I wonder what impact the diminishing tax credit will have on the Model 3 sales next year. Will there be more than the standard 20% cancellation rate of the TM3 reservations?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
MTN Ranger

That’s a major reason why I purchased my Model 3 in May instead of waiting. Since I wanted long range and premium package, it didn’t make sense to wait any longer. I’m looking forward to my tax credit next February.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Nix

First half of 2018 will be a race to see who can still get half credit. They will sell everything they can build even at half credit. And obviously this won’t impact sales in the rest of the world.

This all assumes that the fed credit isn’t killed. R’s tried doing it last Dec. They may try again later this month as the 2019 Fiscal Year budget has to be passed. And they might try again at the end of the year, when there is a traditional late December tax extender bill.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TM3x2 Chris

It is likely that the Dems will take over the House and gain a few seats in the Senate this November. Even if the Reps push something through before the end of the year, it could very well be reversed early next year. Fascinating times.

First half of 2019 will be even more interesting if Tesla releases the TM3 $35k version. If that happens, the diminishing tax credit will have very limited impact until the reservation queue gets considerably smaller.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Tesla4theWin
Considering not all buyers qualify for the full credit (lower tax liability) I’m not sure the Model 3 will be as impacted. However, given that both GM and Tesla will have the credit phase out soon i hope the government changes the law to have a fair cutoff for all automakers so that foreign laggers don’t benefit with more credit than US cars after next year. I also think many other factors will increase demand over the next few years even if the tax credit phases out: Near term: 1. Make leases available, not just loan financing and cash purchases 2. Sell the Standard Range Model 3 and add more options (e.g. make the PUP upgrade optional, enable Track Mode for performance cars, improve autopilot more & add features over the air, etc) 3. Open up sales to Europe and Asia 4. As more buyers show their friends & quality improves the reviews should increase sales 5. If needed as reservations go down, advertise since some studies find that half of consumers don’t even know the benefits of EVs Next 5 years: 6. Complete the China (& eventually Europe) factory quickly to avoid 40% import tariffs (tho i believe Tesla… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TM3x2 Chris

That’s quite a list.

I have a comment regarding #5: Tesla has been quite successful without using the standard advertising channels. As Elon put it recently, it’s the word of mouth that sells Teslas.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
Mitesh Damania

I wouldn’t worry about the reduced tax credit. The cars will get cheaper and better by then, negating any loss from the tax credit.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Viking79

I sort of hope they can the tax credit after next year (or at least rethink it). They will feel a lot of burn from Tesla this half as they have to pay about 180,000 tax credits just for Tesla at full $7,500 (up to 1.35B) and likely almost 1B first half next year with around 300,000 vehicles at reduced credit. I don’t think writers of the tax credit thought that EVs would ever be at such high production rates while the credit was in effect. I think it will lead to law makers reevaluating the credit very quickly.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
Lou Grinzo

It’s a shame Nissan doesn’t make a BEV. It’d be a nice addition to this article.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
TM3x2 Chris

I bet if Nissan made a BEV, they would call it Leaf.

Nissan is not close yet to losing the tax credit and that’s why it is not mentioned.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
K L

Just recind the tax credit after 2020 (and remote fossil fuel subsidies). That’ll be fair to Tesla and GM, and won’t drain the tax revenue.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
Speculawyer

The biggest subsidy that fossil fuels get is the right to spew toxic pollutants and climate changing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. How do you get rid of that? Maybe add a carbon tax onto all fossil fuels?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
hpver

I’m feeling the tax credit crunch now and am still deciding. We have a Spark EV leased but will be returning it in early 2019. Meanwhile the credits are running out and/or congress may kill the federal credit for next year. So risk waiting, or buy this year? I’m not going back to a car without a plug, so a (supposedly) cheap gasser isn’t an option.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
Speculawyer

Let’s flip that house & senate and extend those tax-credits.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Gator Rican

Is there a specific line on my 1040 2017 Taxes that I can look at to see if hypothetically I would’ve benefited from the full $7500 credit in 2017? In my case that same line item should be around the same dollar amount in 2018.

Is it line #44 “Tax” ?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago