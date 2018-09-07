Why You Should Buy An Electric Car Now: Tax Credit In Jeopardy?
Why should you jump on the purchase of an electric car right away?
For those who aren’t in the loop, the U.S. federal EV tax credit is looming for Tesla and General Motors. We’re talking about $7,500 off a new car if your tax situation allows it. We’d suggest checking with a tax professional to make the determination.
Tesla has already officially surpassed 200,000 electric vehicles delivered in the U.S. to date. The automaker is now approaching its last “free” quarter wherein customers can receive the full $7,500 rebate. After this month, the savings dial down every quarter until the rebate disappears. According to our data and heavily researched estimates — which are adjusted when official quarterly data is disclosed — GM has sold 189,758 EVs. This means, in the next four months or so, the automaker will join Tesla in the sunset period.
If you live in Canada, you’re likely well aware that Ontario recently canceled its EV tax incentives and Tesla is now reportedly suing over the situation. In the U.S., the Trump Administration has already made it increasingly clear that they may do the same thing at any moment. Of course, Congress would have to approve it. The situation already presented itself and was thought to have already put the credit in a dire situation, but fortunately, it’s safe for the time being.
Nonetheless, we’ve seen a ton of legislation that rallies against the premise of electric vehicles and clean air. Additionally, Trump replaced on oil-friendly EPA chief with another that denies climate change. It’s not going to get any better anytime soon.
With that being said, taking advantage of purchasing an electric vehicle now and working out the specifics surrounding your current tax situation is a necessity. If you wait too long, that credit may either dwindle or vanish. So, if you’re on the fence, now’s the time to buy.
15 Comments on "Why You Should Buy An Electric Car Now: Tax Credit In Jeopardy?"
It is fairly obvious to assume that a lot of people will buy Tesla now just to get the full tax credit. I wonder what impact the diminishing tax credit will have on the Model 3 sales next year. Will there be more than the standard 20% cancellation rate of the TM3 reservations?
That’s a major reason why I purchased my Model 3 in May instead of waiting. Since I wanted long range and premium package, it didn’t make sense to wait any longer. I’m looking forward to my tax credit next February.
First half of 2018 will be a race to see who can still get half credit. They will sell everything they can build even at half credit. And obviously this won’t impact sales in the rest of the world.
This all assumes that the fed credit isn’t killed. R’s tried doing it last Dec. They may try again later this month as the 2019 Fiscal Year budget has to be passed. And they might try again at the end of the year, when there is a traditional late December tax extender bill.
It is likely that the Dems will take over the House and gain a few seats in the Senate this November. Even if the Reps push something through before the end of the year, it could very well be reversed early next year. Fascinating times.
First half of 2019 will be even more interesting if Tesla releases the TM3 $35k version. If that happens, the diminishing tax credit will have very limited impact until the reservation queue gets considerably smaller.
That’s quite a list.
I have a comment regarding #5: Tesla has been quite successful without using the standard advertising channels. As Elon put it recently, it’s the word of mouth that sells Teslas.
I wouldn’t worry about the reduced tax credit. The cars will get cheaper and better by then, negating any loss from the tax credit.
I sort of hope they can the tax credit after next year (or at least rethink it). They will feel a lot of burn from Tesla this half as they have to pay about 180,000 tax credits just for Tesla at full $7,500 (up to 1.35B) and likely almost 1B first half next year with around 300,000 vehicles at reduced credit. I don’t think writers of the tax credit thought that EVs would ever be at such high production rates while the credit was in effect. I think it will lead to law makers reevaluating the credit very quickly.
It’s a shame Nissan doesn’t make a BEV. It’d be a nice addition to this article.
I bet if Nissan made a BEV, they would call it Leaf.
Nissan is not close yet to losing the tax credit and that’s why it is not mentioned.
Just recind the tax credit after 2020 (and remote fossil fuel subsidies). That’ll be fair to Tesla and GM, and won’t drain the tax revenue.
The biggest subsidy that fossil fuels get is the right to spew toxic pollutants and climate changing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. How do you get rid of that? Maybe add a carbon tax onto all fossil fuels?
I’m feeling the tax credit crunch now and am still deciding. We have a Spark EV leased but will be returning it in early 2019. Meanwhile the credits are running out and/or congress may kill the federal credit for next year. So risk waiting, or buy this year? I’m not going back to a car without a plug, so a (supposedly) cheap gasser isn’t an option.
Let’s flip that house & senate and extend those tax-credits.
Is there a specific line on my 1040 2017 Taxes that I can look at to see if hypothetically I would’ve benefited from the full $7500 credit in 2017? In my case that same line item should be around the same dollar amount in 2018.
Is it line #44 “Tax” ?