Buick To Launch New High-Volume BEV & PHEV In China

Buick goes big on plug-in vehicles in China

Buick is going to have two NEV (new energy vehicle) models code-named K226 and K228 locally produced in China with a total annual capacity of 88,000 units, according to local media. Meanwhile, the annual capacity of the Buick Excelle (code-named K211) will be decreased by 88,000 units.

The K226, Buick’s next-generation PHEV sedan, features a planned capacity of 48,000 units on an annual basis. The new model measures 4,672mm long, 1,817mm wide and 1,487mm high with a wheelbase 2,706mm. Besides, two variants of seat arrangement will be offered to customers for free choice—the 5-seat and the 6-seat layout. The K226 is expected to be China’s first joint venture-made compact PHEV sedan model, which is ready to rival such models as the MG6 PHEV and the BYD Qin Pro DM.

Under the hood is a turbocharged plug-in hybrid powertrain includes a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that can churn out 105kW and produce peak torque of 220N·m, mated to a 6-speed or 5-speed manual transmission.

The K228, positioned as a new-generation BEV coupe, is Buick’s first BEV model. With a planned annual capacity of 40,000 units, the BEV model is expected to hit the market in 2019. The K228 measures 4,670mm in length, 1,817mm in width and 1,490mm in height. Wheelbase for the new model is 2,710mm.

According to relevant reports, the K228 is equipped with the Buick-specific charger with a variety of charging modes. The chassis system gets a proper four-link rear suspension system to go with front MacPherson struts. The concrete power parameters still remain known.

Source: Gasgoo