Boring Bricks: 10 Cents A Piece Or Free To Affordable Housing Projects

59 M BY MARK KANE

Elon Musk to start selling bricks through The Boring Company.

Elon Musk’s other company, the Boring one, intends to make use of its excavated dirt from all those tunnels that have been announced.

The idea is to produce bricks – Boring Bricks, of course, (ready for California seismic loads) and to be ready for the first customers within two months. The price was set at just 10 cents per brick.

In the case of projects for affordable housing, bricks will be free.

The Boring Company FAQ: What do you do with all that dirt? In typical tunneling projects, excavated dirt is shipped offsite to disposal locations. This process is costly, time-consuming, noisy, and can be environmentally hazardous. The Boring Company is investigating technologies that will recycle the earth into useful bricks to be used to build structures. This is not a new concept, as buildings have been constructed from Earth for thousands of years including, according to recent evidence, the Pyramids. These bricks can potentially be used as a portion of the tunnel lining itself, which is typically built from concrete. Since concrete production accounts for 4.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, earth bricks would reduce both environmental impact and tunneling costs.

First Boring Brick store opening in ~2 months. Only 10 cents a brick! Rated for California seismic loads. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2018

Bricks will be free if used for affordable housing projects — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2018

Perhaps bricks aren’t so boring after all…