Boring Bricks: 10 Cents A Piece Or Free To Affordable Housing Projects
Elon Musk to start selling bricks through The Boring Company.
Elon Musk’s other company, the Boring one, intends to make use of its excavated dirt from all those tunnels that have been announced.
The idea is to produce bricks – Boring Bricks, of course, (ready for California seismic loads) and to be ready for the first customers within two months. The price was set at just 10 cents per brick.
In the case of projects for affordable housing, bricks will be free.
The Boring Company FAQ: What do you do with all that dirt?
In typical tunneling projects, excavated dirt is shipped offsite to disposal locations. This process is costly, time-consuming, noisy, and can be environmentally hazardous. The Boring Company is investigating technologies that will recycle the earth into useful bricks to be used to build structures. This is not a new concept, as buildings have been constructed from Earth for thousands of years including, according to recent evidence, the Pyramids. These bricks can potentially be used as a portion of the tunnel lining itself, which is typically built from concrete. Since concrete production accounts for 4.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, earth bricks would reduce both environmental impact and tunneling costs.
First Boring Brick store opening in ~2 months. Only 10 cents a brick! Rated for California seismic loads.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2018
Bricks will be free if used for affordable housing projects
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2018
Perhaps bricks aren’t so boring after all…
8 Comments on "Boring Bricks: 10 Cents A Piece Or Free To Affordable Housing Projects"
Super Smart Idea
I cant wait to see youtube test on the bricks 🙂
Ever seen how brittle a regular brick is?
I can’t wait to see trumpsters use them to build the wall that Mexico will pay for lol
That is a 1954 mile long wall, or 10.3 million feet. The bricks might be 8″ long and 4″ high (faced). To get to a 20′ high wall one brick thick, that is 60 bricks tall. To cover a span of 8″, there would need to a base of 15.5 million bricks, for a total of 929 million bricks.
If 50 million Trump supporters sponsored the bricks, it would cost $1.86 apiece.
This is a painful oversimplification for 1000 reasons, however, it certainly sounds cheaper than $21 Billion!
The freight on that many bricks… not so cheap.
I just love the guy, maybe all the ideas are not coming strait from him, but he his a doer.
A lot of peoples have ideas; but unless you do something with it, it is worthless.
Baffles me how this man is judged by so many for his eccentricities and not his achievements. By his own acknowledgement in 1999 he could’ve bought an island somewhere and created his own fiefdom, yet he leveraged it all (and continues to do so) in the name of something higher.
GO ELON GO GET R DUN LOL maybe he could sell some bricks to climate change deniers that have beach front properties in the Carolinas. LOL wait maybe trump supporters will use them to build the wall lol MAGA and make Mexico pay for the bricks lol