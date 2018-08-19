Bob Lutz Believes Tesla CEO Elon Musk Should Step Down
We can’t say we’re surprised about this former GM exec’s stance, but it’s not as bad as it may seem.
Bob Lutz hasn’t had anything very nice to say about Tesla for some time. Those who scrutinize everything the Silicon Valley electric automaker does likely agree with some (if not most) of his points, while Tesla fans would argue that Bob takes it to an extreme. Amidst all the recent news surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Lutz made an interview appearance on CNBC.
Media coverage has ramped up significantly ever since Musk tweeted that he’s considering taking Tesla private. Following that tweet, there has been talk of SEC questioning and potential investigations, a new alleged whistleblower story, and a New York Times interview with Musk himself. Not to mention a plethora of related stories.
In Musk’s NYT interview, he shared the difficulties he’s endured, both personally and professionally, especially throughout this past year. Most of the issues seem to have been accelerated due to Model 3 production.
Still, Musk made it clear that he has no plans to step down as CEO. However, he did say:
If you have anyone who can do a better job, please let me know. They can have the job. Is there someone who can do the job better? They can have the reins right now.
In the recent CNBC interview, Lutz asserts (as transcribed by GM Authority):
I can’t imagine any sound investor who has money in the company or any independent board member would want him to remain as CEO in light of recent performance.
He’s obviously got some emotional problems. He’s self-medicating. He has shown some disturbing signs of being somewhat volatile and unstable.
Interestingly, Lutz thinks that Musk should still be a part of the equation. He also says that the CEO should continue to keep his title. Lutz believes that Musk deserves credit and respect for what he’s created. With the being said, he also insists that it’s time for Tesla to slot someone else into the management role.
Source: GM Authority
44 Comments on "Bob Lutz Believes Tesla CEO Elon Musk Should Step Down"
Good to see Mr. Lutz is up to his usual insight.
Now, What about Bob?
Might he know of a certain individual, whom may be ready and able, to come to the Tesla BOD Table?
Gunna take me some Bill Murray “baby steps” Away from “Bob”.
Lutz Slanders with No Proof. SHOCK.
Maybe Bob Lutz should step down from whatever this is.
Yes, where are those Plugin Hybrid Pickup Trucks Lutz was working on? Still NOWHERE.
If Bob Lutz wants to beat Musk, he should go ahead and have his VIA Motors company ramp up their plug-in vehicle production to 5K/week. Get to work Bob!
They’re not even at 5K per YEAR.
I think it is interesting how you attack Lutz rather then digest what he said. Sounds very familiar to how you approach my messages.
Lutz looks too tired to make a judgement.
Maybe he’d better see a doctor.
I hope it’s not drugs.
I agree, it is time for Lutz to be out to pasture, but his knowledge of the industry, and management in general has value. I certainly would not hire him to replace Musk, but there are lots of good CEO/Coo guys out there, just like when Ford hired Mulally from Boeing. Many folks questioned that hire, but Mulally did well for Ford.
Bob Lutz, I figured somebody would get him to comment soon… Actually he is right this time, Elon needs a long vacation, and then reevaluate his position, he may not want to come back.
As much as Lutz has done, I think we also need someone else to take over his position as “former” something… So, it is time for someone to step in and replace Lutz as automotive commentator..
Recent performance has been stellar and only getting better. The glasses of lutz are too tainted with a 20th centrury perspective for him to see the revolution in vehicle tech that Elon n Tesla are doing right in front of his eyes.
Poor Bob looks like his soul is almost completely gone. Where did it go Bob?
Give him a break. He’s 86 years old. That’s 10 years more than the average life expectancy for men in the US.
Bob needs to retire already.
That’s what I’ve been saying for forever now. Musk cedes day to day responsibilities of the company to someone with a better clue about how to run an automotive company properly, while Elon remains on as “Chairman” or whatever title he sees fit and continues the cheerleading activities and remains the face of the company. Dude can’t keep going the way he’s going and expect to last much longer.
Just think, with a more appropriate CEO Tesla could be selling 1,200 a month like the Bolt instead of the 14,000 a month they are currently!
You win the internet today.
I have long wondered about Elon. He seems like the man in the poem who “Got on his horse and galloped off madly in all directions”. Just to grow Tesla into a full fledged auto maker would be a super human challenge let alone Space-X and the Boring Company. Talented visionary that he is perhaps his past successes blinded him to his limitations.
As for Bob Lutz it cannot be denied that he has had a successful past in the auto industry but today he might be more at place managing a used car dealership in Jurassic Park.
Lutz was responsible for the Chevy Volt, he’s not a dinosaur. His points are valid, Musk is spread way to thin and it’s killing him. Steve Jobs had Tim Cook. Jobs had the ideas and Jobs made the headlines but Cook made sure that the things got built and that they made a profit. Musk needs a Tim Cook at Tesla. He has one at Space X, Musk doesn’t manage Space X, Gwynne Shotwell does, Musk has the title of CEO but Shotwell actually runs the place. Tesla desperately needs someone who can both run the place and let Musk concentrate on coming up with the ideas.
Exactly… Lutz is over the hill, and a has been, but his knowledge of the industry, and management is still valid….
@David Green said: “….his [Bob Lutz] knowledge of the industry, and management is still valid….”
Really?
2015 Bob Lutz said:
“If I were sitting in Musk’s seat… I would seriously consider an entry-level model with a cheaper, range-extended hybrid driveline. Something with a much smaller battery that also looks great…” source:
https://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/amp26859/bob-lutz-tesla/
I wonder how that nugget of Bob Lutz’s industry knowledge if Tesla had taken his advise back in 2015 would have contributed towards Tesla today selling more EVs in North America and Western Europe than any other car maker?
lol, he took a Karma ripped out the EV parts and put a V8 in there.
Lutz has only gotten the Volt to market.
Musk has got the Model S, X, 3, Roadster to market.
Now with the Y, Semi and new Roadster coming.
There’s no way in Heck I want Lutz’s S-L-O-W leadership, or his opinion.
He has a mediocre track record.
Musk has a STELLAR track record.
You don’t ask a LOSER how to innovate.
LOL @ Slob Klutz……..
At the end of 2019, after Tesla has built over 500k bevs for the year and about to launch production of the fastest production vehicle in history, roadster 2, and the best transportation vehicle in history, semi, lutz and other old school, pessimistic fools will still speak primarily of the faults of Tesla rather than its resounding, amazing successes.
He could deliver 5k electric cars per week to show Musk that he is boss.
5000 VIAs?
Even if it was 5000 Bolts per week it would be already awesome.
Bob who?
Since Bob also believes Tesla sells all vehicles at a loss and will go down soon, what does he care who the CEO is? Why throw another Captain at a sinking ship /S
“I can’t imagine any sound investor who has money in the company or any independent board member would want him to remain as CEO “. Then he should check the results where overwhelming number of investors choose to keep him as chairman and CEO
Aaaaaannnnddd… there’s Bob, right on cue! What?! He’s lost faith in Musk(for the fifteenth time)? Get that stock price DOWN baby. CNBC needs some new plays, or I should say, it plays if you pay.
The real problem is CNBC gives him a platform.
Guys like Bob should ALWAYS bea asked how successful they are in what they are currently doing.
How is the VLF Destino doing? Is Bob Lutz doing an excellent job as CEO there? Maybe Bob Lutz doesn’t really know what the fu ck he is talking about.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzMunyONCK0
When he resigned from GM, they went bankrupt six months later. Hmmmm……
Lutz’s lifetime “achievements” can’t even compare with what Musk had done the last 5 years. Maybe Bob Lutz should find a corner at his retirement home and reflect upon himself instead of sticking his nose where it doesn’t belong. Or maybe someone should remind him that he’s no longer a car guy.
Nothing new here…
Bob Lutz for a long while has criticized Tesla and Elon Musk and talked about how he would better lead Tesla.
Here is a Road & Track Article written by Lutz back in 2015:
“… Tesla’s showing all the signs of a company in trouble: bleeding cash, securitized assets, and mounting inventory. It’s the trifecta of doom for any automaker, and anyone paying attention probably saw this coming a mile away…
“If I were sitting in Musk’s seat, I would…
“And then there’s the distribution problem. Nobody has ever been successful with company stores…
“I would seriously consider an entry-level model with a cheaper, range-extended hybrid driveline. Something with a much smaller battery that also looks great…”
https://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/amp26859/bob-lutz-tesla/
Good old Lutz…
In the meantime…. without the help of Bob Lutz… Tesla is selling more EVs in North America and Western Europe than any other car maker by a wide margin.
This 2015 “Lutz knows what’s best for Tesla” article remains relevant today:
“…Seems Lutz is campaigning for FUDmeister General. Why…? ”
https://teslamondo.com/2015/10/26/lutz-knows-whats-best-for-tesla/amp/
Ding ding ding! Bob Lutz should become the new Tesla CEO!
We got a perfect match!
You have found your replacement Elon!
Elon, please look NO Further!i
Bob is the New Tesla “Captain Obvious” CEO!
Bob will clean house in Freemont, and put the permanent fix on GF # 1 in “SPARKS”!
https://youtu.be/oga8WXIufOs
Lutz working for Tesla, will be like the “bags around Bob’s/(Tesla’s) neck”!
So it’s obvious: Tesla should immediately discontinue all their car production, buy a production license for several billion dollars for the Destino, fire and sue Musk and send Lutz a huge consulting fee. Everyone agree?
Wow. I hope CNBC didn’t pay Lutz for that interview.
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3
Elon Musk’s strength is his vision and engineering creative skills; he is trying to run the whole show by micromanaging the company. That a bad management style and sets you up for failure and/or a short life. Nobody can do that successfully over the long term…it’s just too damn stressful. Musk should hire competent managers, offload the day-to-day work and concentrate on managing his managers. His job is then to set their goals, give them the power to do the work and hold their feet to the fire to meet their goals. He needs a competent COO. to assist him.