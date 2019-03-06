Bob Lutz On Tesla Online Sales: That’s Not Gonna Work – Video
“I don’t see how that’s gonna work.”
Bob Lutz, former GM Chairman, was interviewed a few days ago by CNBC about Tesla and he doesn’t believe that Tesla will be able to shift sales entirely online, by the way of the introduction of $35,000 Model 3 Standard battery option.
Lutz is a long-standing critic of
basically everything many things, including the direct and now online sales network of the Californian manufacturer. The most recent announcement about the switch to primarily online sales didn’t bring much love from Lutz either.
Bob Lutz comment:
“I always said it was totally ridiculous to own your own dealership, you own the real estate, you own the people, you own the new car inventory, you own the used car inventory – a massive misallocation of company capital.
So now they’re getting out of that, they’re gonna close stores, they’re going to try to do all the sales online.
I don’t see how that’s gonna work.
Who’s gonna take the trade-in, who’s gonna take the used cars, who’s gonna provide service with no stores there.”
Bob Lutz doesn’t believe in Tesla’s planned volume of 500,000 sales per year, especially for a sedan type of car.
Video description:
Tesla is phasing out its physical dealerships across the country and trying to shift sales to online. The company also announced that they will sell the Model 3 at $35,000. Musk says he expects to sell half a million Model 3 cars worldwide. Former G.M. Vice Chairman Bob Lutz joins “Squawk Box” to give his take on the news.
18 Comments on "Bob Lutz On Tesla Online Sales: That’s Not Gonna Work – Video"
“Who’s gonna take the trade-in, who’s gonna take the used cars, who’s gonna provide service with no stores there.”
Once a captain of industry, now he is just embarrassing himself.
Still a good question. I guess the answer is that the Tesla service center will take delivery of the trade in and someone at that service center will give you a price for the trade in. That may not be a Tesla employee but someone from a Tesla partner company who specializes in used vehicle sales and buying.
Exactly, there are plenty of places that will come pick up the car. Lutz has had a great history, but it is that, history. He said Tesla wouldn’t work either. People today are much more likely to buy on the Internet, someone comes and picks up their trade at their house and drops off the Tesla. If you want a test drive could maybe go to a place or rent one on Turo, etc. It is a different world forming.
Why does anybody still listen to this guy. He is from LITERALLY a different era.
Mmmm…. I am a little hazy but I do not think Lutz has ever got any Tesla prediction correct and he tends to rubbish Tesla when threatened by the upstart automaker?
He has only been accurate on being wrong about Tesla.
Bet he’s got and old black and white telly at home and maybe one of those new fangled video cassette recorders.
Will someone get him a watch for his retirement.
One with „tiktak“, please.
I think it is about time for Lutz to work full time as a grandfather or …. he becomes president!
Bobboy, go to tesla.com. You will find a map. There you can select Tesla Stores. There you can select Tesla Service.
Does this tell you something?
And no, AFAIK Tesla never hoarded used ICE vehicles at Stores.
At this point, Lutz is the automotive equivalent of a Kardashian — famous solely for being famous.
I wish business outlets that want informed, interesting opinions about the car business, especially anything EV related, would work a bit harder to book guests that know what century it is and have something of value to add to the conversation.
I think your assessment is unfair. Lutz has an accomplished past – unlike the Kardashians who have accomplished nothing. The problem with Bob is that he is married to old paradigms and cannot fully recognize that they are being replaced.
Tesla needs to get people to experience their cars – and they will sell themselves. Once people unfamiliar with electric cars in general, and Tesla cars in particular get to experience that smooth, quiet and unrelenting acceleration and performance, they will become converts. Too early for the online only model – too much ignorance about Tesla outside of Silicon Valley.
Bob? It’s time to retire. All the way. Go enjoy your millions and your grandkids.
It’s after watching critics like Lutz and other short sellers’ theses on why Tesla doesn’t work that I decided to buy Tesla shares. I buy my car online and I have done for the past 8 years. I hate dealerships they’re pushy and too expensive. How can he say online doesn’t work if Tesla already does over 80% online and when I get round to ordering my tewla, I already knew it would be online anyway. Stores are unnecessary. Trade in? did he never hear of autotrader or the car buying websites?
Considering Bob’s record so far when it comes to being right about Tesla…. I think I’m long past caring what he thinks.
Lutz makes some very valid points – but the real key to customer acceptance here could be Tesla’s 7-day return policy. Without that policy in effect, things may be quite different. For more information, the Washington Post also has a story: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/technology/tesla-defies-convention-and-pays-for-it-as-shares-slide/2019/03/01/19dc8a8c-3c49-11e9-b10b-f05a22e75865_story.html?utm_term=.64bd02a4d9a4
“I don’t see how that’s gonna work.” -Bob Lutz
Why does the media continue to refer to this guy like he’s the oracle on the mountain??