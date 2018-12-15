Boat Full Of Electric BYD Buses Arrives In Chile

4 H BY MARK KANE

Chile will be second only to China with the highest number of EV buses?

BYD just delivered 100 all-electric buses to the port of San Antonio, Chile. Those buses should not be confused with another 100 Yutong E12 electric buses that also were ordered for Santiago.

Together, Chile will have 200 electric buses (all in its capital), which is one of the highest numbers in the world.

“The Chilean capital will have 200 in total, the government said. The 100 that recently arrived were manufactured by Chinese firm BYD Electronic International Co Ltd (0285.HK), financed by the local subsidiary of the Italian power utility Enel Generacion Chile SA (ENGX.SN) and will be operated by Metbus, a private Chilean company. Another 100 due to be added to the Santiago fleet are being financed by French energy generation firm Engie Energia Chile SA (ECL.SN) and manufactured by China’s Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd (600066.SS).”

According to the Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, that’s just the beginning:

“Chile will be second only to China as a nation with the greatest quantity of electric buses in the world,”

4 photos

Chile would like to switch to electric vehicles (scooters, cars, taxis, buses and mining trucks) because of huge problems with smog. By 2050, EVs are set to be very common, but today there are only 40 public charging points in the country, including half in Santiago:

“Energy minister Susana Jiménez told Reuters the government wanted electric vehicles to account for 40 percent of Chile’s private fleet and 100 percent of public transportation on the roads by 2050.” “Chile offers electric vehicles exemptions from environmental tax and traffic restrictions, as well as subsidies and fast-track licensing to taxi drivers who switch to more energy efficient cars, the Ministry of Energy said.”

According to McKinsey and Bloomberg, currently, 99% of all electric buses on the road worldwide (385,000 as of the end of 2017) are in China.

Closer to the U.S., Mexico City considers the purchase of 300-500 electric buses.

Yutong E12 electric bus for Chile:

Source: Reuters